Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening relished Wazwan, the Kashmiri cuisine at a famous hotel in Srinagar as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reached the valley to figure out a pre-poll alliance with National Conference ahead of the assembly elections next month.

Watch | In Kashmir, Rahul's 'Night Of Sweet Connections': Wazwan At Ahdoos, Ice Cream At Erina (X@INCIndia)

After arriving in Srinagar, Rahul stayed for the night at a private lavish hotel in Srinagar's Gupkar Road. To the surprise of security and his party colleagues accompanying him, Rahul left for a quick visit to Residency Road near Lalchowk where he had dinner and relished Kashmiri Wazwan At Ahdoos Hotel and Restaurant.

“Rahul Gandhi ordered a traditional Kashmiri Wazwan ‘Trami’. The Trami had traditional Wazwan dishes like ‘Meethi Maaz’, ‘Tabak Maaz’, ‘Kabab’ and ‘Chicken’. Then he was served the ‘Rishta’, ‘Rogan Josh’, and finally the ‘Gostaba’," Abdul Hameed, manager of Ahdoo’s hotel was quoted saying by news agency IANS.

“Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge was with him. He took vegetarian food”, the manager said. "A night of sweet connections & unforgettable conversations!" Congress wrote on X and shared the video.

Rahul also relished ice cream at Erina, a local ice cream parlour near the Press Enclave close to Lal Chowk before being taken to the hotel for the night stay.

A video of Rahul Gandhi meeting people at the hotel and the ice cream parlour was shared on social media. "Thank you so much for doing whatever you are doing selflessly," a visitor could be seen telling Rahul in the video. One person was even seen kissing his hand as he sat next to Rahul Gandhi at the ice cream parlour.

Rahul and Congress president Malikarjun Kharge are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where they are meeting party leaders and workers for preparations ahead of the assembly elections.

The two leaders will meet National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on the possible alliance between the two parties. Rahul will then fly to Jammu for election-related meetings. The two leaders will take feedback from party workers about the grassroots-level preparations for the elections which are being held in the UT after a gap of ten years.