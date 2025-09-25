Rahul Gandhi Hints At Young Leadership In Haryana Congress During Secret Gurugram Visit
Rahul Gandhi said that the leadership of the Haryana Congress will be handed over to a young leader soon.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Gurugram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday night for a confidential dinner meeting. The visit was so discreet that even the district Congress president and other senior leaders were not informed.
After landing, Rahul Gandhi headed straight to a Pizza Cafe near Gurugram's Galleria Market. According to state Congress spokesperson Manish Khatana, Gandhi received an unexpected call from Rahul’s security team before joining the meeting.
During the interaction inside the cafe, Rahul Gandhi dropped a significant hint about the party's future in Haryana, saying, "Soon, the leadership of the state Congress will be handed over to a young leader. Now is the time to bring new energy and enthusiasm into the Haryana Congress."
He described this change as crucial for the party's future. Manish Khatana confirmed the conversation and said that Rahul Gandhi made this clear.
During the dinner, Rahul Gandhi said, “Ever since the BJP came to power, Haryana's development has completely stalled." Recalling the tenure of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said, "The state was experiencing rapid development then, but now important issues like education and employment are being neglected. The problems of the youth are being ignored."
The Congress leader accused the BJP of vote-stealing, saying, "The party is trying to win elections through unconstitutional means. Whenever the BJP is cornered, it conspires to divert people's attention by raising sensitive issues like Hindu-Muslim." He called this a deliberate political ploy intended to mislead the public. Rahul reiterated that the BJP is continuously violating the basic spirit of democracy.
Read More