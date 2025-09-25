ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Hints At Young Leadership In Haryana Congress During Secret Gurugram Visit

Gurugram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday night for a confidential dinner meeting. The visit was so discreet that even the district Congress president and other senior leaders were not informed.

After landing, Rahul Gandhi headed straight to a Pizza Cafe near Gurugram's Galleria Market. According to state Congress spokesperson Manish Khatana, Gandhi received an unexpected call from Rahul’s security team before joining the meeting.

During the interaction inside the cafe, Rahul Gandhi dropped a significant hint about the party's future in Haryana, saying, "Soon, the leadership of the state Congress will be handed over to a young leader. Now is the time to bring new energy and enthusiasm into the Haryana Congress."

He described this change as crucial for the party's future. Manish Khatana confirmed the conversation and said that Rahul Gandhi made this clear.