‘I’m Your Unofficial MP’, Says Rahul Gandhi As He Hands Over Wayanad Reins To Sister

Wayanad: Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the Wayanad constituency in Kerala will be the only area in the country with two MPs in Parliament since he would always be present as an "unofficial MP" for the people of the region.

“I am sure that the people of Wayanad will keep Priyanka Gandhi close to them. She will be the official representative of Wayanad, and I will be the unofficial representative. We will work together for the people of the Wayanad,” he said, addressing the workers after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially filed her nomination papers on Wednesday as the party's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in Wayanad.

This marks her electoral debut, and she was met with a warm welcome from thousands of supporters and UDF leaders at Kalpetta.

“Priyanka took care of her mother when our father died. She is a person who makes sacrifices for her family. She considers the people of Wayanad as family. So, I am sure she will use her entire energy into looking after the people of Wayanad,” he said.

Showing confidence in her candidacy, Rahul said that Priyanka's method was to stand by her friends, no matter what problems they faced. “It is certain that Priyanka will be with the people of Wayanad in any problem. She should also be given the love that was given to me. I am entrusting you people of Wayanad to my sister. She should have the full support of the people of Wayanad,” he said.

“Priyanka tied the rakhi in my hand. I won't remove it until it breaks. So, my sister should be looked after by her loved ones in Wayanad like an unbreakable bond, and I promised to be with her,” he said.