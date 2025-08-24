Rahul Gets A Kiss While Riding Bike During Voter Adhikar Yatra; His Marriage Issue Also Crops up

By Dev Raj, Abhay Kumar Sinha & Manish Kumar
Purnea: The Voter Adhikar Yatra against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls witnessed some moments of mirth and affection on Wednesday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to travel on a motorcycle from Purnea to Araria and got kissed by a youth.
It was not the only lighter moment during the yatra. The issue of Rahul’s marriage also came up during a press conference at Araria in which he and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders were present, allowing everybody a hearty laugh.
The Congress leader resumed the yatra after an overnight halt in Purnea and took the road to Araria amid the presence of thousands of people on both sides of the route. They waved at him amid slogans of “vote chor, gaddi chhor” (vote thief, quit the throne), and he also replied back in the same vein.
Suddenly, Rahul left the open-top vehicle he was travelling in along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other INDIA leaders, including CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and switched over to a motorcycle near the ‘Kaptaan Pul’ on the outskirts of Purnea town.
Wearing a helmet, Rahul drove the motorbike with Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president and Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar riding pillion without any protective headgear. Tejashwi also took a motorcycle to ride along. Several youths also joined the yatra on their respective motorcycles in support.
Rahul and others were cruising on a slow speed amid the dense crowd of supporters between Kasba and Garhbanaili in Purnea district, an unidentified youth came running and kissed him.
The peck on his cheek made the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh stop the motorcycle for a moment while a security personnel riding pillion on Tejashwi’s bike alighted, ran, caught the person who had indulged in the public display of affection and slapped him.
The incident also alerted the CRPF security personnel travelling along with the Congress leader, and they pushed ahead to strengthen the protective cover around him.
However, the smooch left Rahul and others smiling, and he rode ahead towards neighbouring Araria district while greeting the people that lined the route and being greeted in return.
After finishing the Araria leg of the yatra, Rahul and other INDIA leaders chose to interact with media persons present there.
Fielding a question on Union Minister of food processing industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi, while replying, said that he (Chirag) was like an elder brother.
“My advice to him (Chirag) is that he should get married soon,” Tejashwi said. The Union minister is approaching 43. Rahul, 55, guffawed and said, “This is applicable to me as well.”
Reacting to it, Tejashwi said, “Papa (Lalu Prasad) has been saying this to you for a long time now.” Everybody had a good laugh at the exchange between the two leaders. Rahul returned to Delhi as the yatra is taking a break on Monday. It will resume from Supaul on Tuesday.
