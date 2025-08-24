ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gets A Kiss While Riding Bike During Voter Adhikar Yatra; His Marriage Issue Also Crops up

By Dev Raj, Abhay Kumar Sinha & Manish Kumar

Purnea: The Voter Adhikar Yatra against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls witnessed some moments of mirth and affection on Wednesday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to travel on a motorcycle from Purnea to Araria and got kissed by a youth.

It was not the only lighter moment during the yatra. The issue of Rahul’s marriage also came up during a press conference at Araria in which he and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders were present, allowing everybody a hearty laugh.

The Congress leader resumed the yatra after an overnight halt in Purnea and took the road to Araria amid the presence of thousands of people on both sides of the route. They waved at him amid slogans of “vote chor, gaddi chhor” (vote thief, quit the throne), and he also replied back in the same vein.

Suddenly, Rahul left the open-top vehicle he was travelling in along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other INDIA leaders, including CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and switched over to a motorcycle near the ‘Kaptaan Pul’ on the outskirts of Purnea town.

Wearing a helmet, Rahul drove the motorbike with Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president and Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar riding pillion without any protective headgear. Tejashwi also took a motorcycle to ride along. Several youths also joined the yatra on their respective motorcycles in support.