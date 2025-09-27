ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Embarks On 4-Nation South America Visit

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to four South American countries, where he is expected to interact with political leaders, students, and businessmen.

Congress's media and publicity department, in charge, Pawan Khera, informed this without disclosing how many days Gandhi will be out of the country.

"Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries," Khera said in his post on X.