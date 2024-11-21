ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Demands Adani's Immediate Arrest, Probe Against Sebi Chief

Published : 1 hours ago

Rahul Gandhi demands Gautam Adani's immediate arrest after US prosecutors allege $250 million in bribes, accusing the Modi government of protecting him from scrutiny.
File Photo- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani after the billionaire industrialist was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

Addressing a press conference here hours after the US prosecutors charged Adani and associates for allegedly paying USD 250 million bribes to Indian officials, the Congress leader said it is now pretty clear and established in the US that the businessman has broken Indian as well as American laws.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek hain to safe hain' slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India. He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his "protector" and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed.

Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday. He also said the demand of the opposition for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe stands.

"I can guarantee that Adani won't be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him," Gandhi alleged. He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.

