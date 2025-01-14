ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi 'Shining' Like Paris: Rahul Takes Dig At Kejriwal, Points To Garbage, Stench In Rithala

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying Delhi was "shining" like Paris as he shared a video of a dirty 'nullah' in Rithala to highlight the poor conditions in the area.

Amid the high-pitched campaigning for next month's Delhi Assembly polls, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha visited Rithala and celebrated Makar Sankranti with residents of the area where he had "Dahi-choora" on the occasion and also served it to some women.

After his visit, Gandhi shared on X a video of the "nullah" flowing through the area and wrote, "This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi -- the Delhi like Paris!" He used the hashtag "#SaafKaroDilli" with his post.

In the video, Gandhi can be seen walking through piles of garbage along the "nullah" as he showed its pitiful condition and lack of roads to the people accompanying him. He can be heard saying, "See Delhi, the shining Delhi... Delhi like Paris. It is the same situation everywhere."

The Congress also shared the video of his interaction with locals and said, "This is Delhi - which Kejriwal ji had claimed will shine. He had talked about making it like Paris and London."