Hearing In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Postponed To January 22 Due To Lawyers’ Strike

Sultanpur: The hearing in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Friday at an MP-MLA court here, was postponed due to a strike by lawyers. Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing complainant Vijay Mishra, stated that the special court's magistrate Shubham Verma has now scheduled the hearing for January 22 to complete cross-examination.

The case dates back to 2018 when Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi. Mishra alleged that Gandhi made objectionable remarks during the Karnataka assembly elections that deeply hurt him.

After a prolonged five-year legal process, Gandhi failed to appear in court, leading the presiding judge in December 2023 to issue a warrant for his appearance. Gandhi surrendered before the court in February 2024.