Rahul Gandhi Dashes Off Letter To PM, Urges Him To Facilitate Debate In LS On NEET

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He that reminded the Opposition's request to discuss NEET was denied in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha on June 28 and added that the Lok Sabha Speaker had assured the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government.

"I am requesting for a debate in Parliament on NEET," Gandhi stated in his letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

"Our party's aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this juncture, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across the country," he pointed out.

The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination has come under scrutiny due to numerous paper leaks, highlighting significant issues within the higher education system. According to a Congress leader, over the past seven years, there have been more than 70 instances of paper leaks, impacting over two crore students. This situation has prompted calls for a parliamentary debate to address the crisis and restore faith in the system.

The leader underscored the urgency of the matter urging the government to facilitate a debate in the House as soon as possible that is on Wednesday. He suggested that leading this debate would be a significant step towards addressing the students' concerns and beginning the process of rebuilding trust in the examination system.

