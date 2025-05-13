Rahul Gandhi’s Social Justice Plank Will Counter BJP’s Caste Meetings, Tiranga Yatra In Poll-Bound Bihar: Congress

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s social justice plank including a focus on jobs for youth and women welfare will help counter the BJP’s caste conclaves and tiranga yatras in poll bound Bihar, the Congress managers said.

In line with his earlier visits to the state, Rahul will launch a dialogue with the students in Darbhanga on May 15 which will also be conducted across the state by the local leaders to mobilize the youth.

“Rahul Gandhi will interact with students in Darbhanga on May 15. The entire state unit will also reach out to the students across the state in hostels and campuses to flag the issues related to the youth. There is a need to revamp the education and examination system in the state as the previous governments neglected it. We think that today issues related to the youth need to be talked about. We are also running a separate drive for women as no social justice is possible without them,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary said the BJP’s attempts to take benefit from the Centre’s announcement of a caste census and the Operation Sindoor will not work as the people were aware of the ground reality.

“These tricks will not work in Bihar anymore. The people know who had been against the caste census all these years even as our leaders demanded it. The Centre gave an affidavit against caste census in the court and used to slam our leader over the issue saying he was dividing society. But now they want to take advantage of the announcement. The same goes for the action against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. On our part, we will also educate the locals over these issues. We will take the caste census issue forward and demand removal of the 50 percent cap on reservations and seek quota for marginalized groups in private sector education. The people of the state want change this time,” he said.

Rahul had earlier joined a state-wide yatra for jobs at Begusarai to flag the issues of the youth. The May 15 visit is aimed at further consolidating the younger population which has been suffering from lack of educational facilities and a fair examination system for decades, said party insiders.

“A normal graduation degree takes 3 years anywhere in the country but is completed in 5-7 years in Bihar. When the state government has decided that the marginalized groups and the women will receive free education from KG to PG level, why is the fee for separate courses being charged? Why is there no placement cell in the state? Why are paper leaks happening? Why are the 4.5 lakh vacancies not being filled up. Why is the SC/ST sub-plan fund spent elsewhere,” CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

“We will also go to the other social groups later on. The feedback thus collected will be used to shape our promises which will be implemented if the party comes to power. These issues are key for the people today and any attempts by the saffron party to whip sentiments over caste or nationalism will not work. They do that as they have nothing to showcase in the name of development,” he said.