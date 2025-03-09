After Rahul Gandhi’s Prodding, Congress To Launch Padayatra, Voter Connect Drive In Gujarat

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s strategy to win Gujarat in 2027 will revolve around boosting the Congress vote share through mass contact programs like foot marches and voter connect drives to regain the traditional 40 percent vote share, besides an extra swing of 5 percent votes.

After the former Congress chief prodded the state leaders and workers to get set for the next assembly elections during his two-day review March 7 and 8 in Ahmedabad, the AICC managers have started working on a plan which will be rolled out after the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

“It was very bold of Rahul Gandhi to have acknowledged the shortcomings of the Congress publicly. No other politician would do such a thing. Our leader correctly pointed out that we had lost touch with the voters over the past years, and that led to our defeat. All that will change now,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ramkishan Ojha told ETV Bharat.

“We will go to the people and build bridges with the voters. We will launch mass contact programs in the state over the coming days, which may include a padyatra or voter connect drives or both. The opposition traditionally had 40 percent vote share in Gujarat. We need to regain that level. Besides, an additional 5 percent swing can change the entire game,” he said.

The AICC functionary wondered why only the Congress vote share came down in 2022 and not that of the ruling BJP, which faced strong anti-incumbency after being in power for decades.

“The simple reason is it was done through sponsored parties like AAP, which cut only into the Congress votes. The aap took away the grand old party’s 14 percent vote share, because of which we came down to 17 seats from 77 seats in 2017. But now, the voters are realizing their mistake. As a result, the aap did not do well in the recent local body polls,” said Ojha.

The AICC functionary said that besides targeting the rivals, the Congress also needed to look within to regroup in Gujarat, where the saffron party has been in power for the past three decades.

“There would have been some mistakes from our side as well. We will have to identify those mistakes, redraw our strategy and go back to the people. Gujarat has been a traditional Congress state. A program like ‘Congress at your doorstep’ might be a good way of reaching out to the voters and taking up causes,” said Ojha.

Leader of the opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chavda said that a state-wide yatra on the lines of Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra could take place in the state.

“That may be possible, or it could be a state version of the nationwide ‘save Constitution’ campaign that will be launched from Gujarat at the AICC session. We have been taking up the issues affecting the people. I have conducted several ‘Jan Manch” events to give a voice to residents over civic problems. We will do that aggressively and expand our outreach. The entire state unit will be involved in the drive,” Chavda told ETV Bharat.