BJP, RSS Working 24 Hours To Finish Off Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Gondia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the BJP and RSS were working round-the-clock to finish off the Constitution. He can tell with "guarantee" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not read the Constitution, otherwise he would have respected what is written in it, Gandhi said, speaking at a rally at Gondia in eastern Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

People should ask Modi how many farmers' loans he waived in the last ten years, he said. Soybean, cotton growers in Maharashtra will get proper price for their crops while the poor will get health insurance if the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's government came to power, the Congress leader said.