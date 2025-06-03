ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Chairs Marathon Meet with Leaders in Bhopal Calls for Inducting Workers with Grassroots Connect

Bhopal: In a marathon meeting of over five hours today with Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha stressed the need for strengthening the district committees down to the level of wards and panchayats for the upcoming polls.

Rahul Gandhi during his long interactions with party men in Bhopal urged leaders to shun factionalism and promote those who had grassroots connect.

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that good leaders should be given responsibility in the districts. Should there be any deviation in this choice, stern actions will be taken.

“I will take direct action if there is any irregularity in the selection of leaders from districts down to the wards in cities and panchayats in rural areas. This can only strengthen the organization,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader met observers appointed by AICC and representatives appointed by the State Congress Committee.

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reiterated: "Good leaders should be selected for the districts going by the track records at the grassroots level. If any kind of irregularity is seen in this, I will personally take action in this matter.”

In the selection process, it will be of utmost importance to keep in mind the interests of the party than to keep one’s personal interests in mind.

“Putting the right person in the right place will be the theme of this entire process,” Rahul explained.

Rahul Gandhi also indicated that henceforth the District Congress Committee will play an important role the selection process of candidates in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Nagar Palika.