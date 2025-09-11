ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Chairs DISHA Meet In Raebareli

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP Kishori Lal Sharma and others during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, in Raebareli, on Sept. 11, 2025 ( PTI )

Raebareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here, which was boycotted by Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey. The DISHA meeting is chaired by the senior-most MP of the district. It is held every quarter to discuss the development projects in the region.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit of his Parliamentary constituency, chaired the meeting at the Bachat Bhavan auditorium in the collectorate. Several public representatives, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh attended the meeting. However, Pandey walked out of the meeting.

Pandey, a former Samajwadi Party leader, was expelled from the party for working against the party principles and supporting the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters later, Pandey claimed that he raised the issue of alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother in Bihar.