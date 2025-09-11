ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Chairs DISHA Meet In Raebareli

Gandhi, chaired the meeting at the Bachat Bhavan auditorium in the collectorate. DISHA meeting is held every quarter to discuss the region's development projects.

Rahul Gandhi Chairs DISHA Meet In Raebareli
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP Kishori Lal Sharma and others during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, in Raebareli, on Sept. 11, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raebareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here, which was boycotted by Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey. The DISHA meeting is chaired by the senior-most MP of the district. It is held every quarter to discuss the development projects in the region.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit of his Parliamentary constituency, chaired the meeting at the Bachat Bhavan auditorium in the collectorate. Several public representatives, including Amethi MP K L Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh attended the meeting. However, Pandey walked out of the meeting.

Pandey, a former Samajwadi Party leader, was expelled from the party for working against the party principles and supporting the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters later, Pandey claimed that he raised the issue of alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother in Bihar.

He said he had submitted a written proposal to the Leader of the Lok Sabha and all present, requesting they condemn the insult to the prime minister's mother. Pandey also criticised Gandhi, claiming he had not addressed the shortage of ICU beds at the AIIMS here and questioned how many times the Congress leader had raised the voice of Raebareli in Parliament since becoming an MP.

He further challenged Gandhi to apologise to the country for his accusations against the Election Commission and to list the work he has done for Raebareli since 2024.

Also Read

  1. Rahul Gandhi Steps In To Break Congress-RJD Seat-Sharing Deadlock In Bihar
  2. Countdown Has Begun: Rahul Slams NDA Govt After Police Baton-Charges Teaching Aspirants In Bihar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHIRAHUL GANDHI AT DISHA MEETINGRAHUL GANDHI IN RAEBARELI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

More Children Obese Than Underweight In World Now As Junk Replaces Food

Guwahati's Telugu Colony Carries Within Tale Of Resilience, Survival And Hope

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

Rs 17,000 Salary, Once In Months, Is All That A Teacher In Jharkhand Gets Working As Headmistress, Cook & Caretaker

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.