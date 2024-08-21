ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Calls On Visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022.

Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night. On Tuesday, Ibrahim held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad. India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

