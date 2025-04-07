We Have To Move Forward On New Social Equation, Then We Will Be Able To Return To Power: Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Senior Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday revealed why the grand old party was becoming weak in Bihar.

Gandhi was speaking at the Srikishna Memorial Hall in Patna during the Save Constitution Meeting. He addressed Congress workers on issues like Constitution, reservation and caste-based Census.

"We have to move forward on the new social equation instead of the old social equation and then we will be able to return to power (in Bihar)," said Gandhi.

He also outlined the party's stand in Bihar, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year. "The responsibility of the alliance is of the Congress. The Congress will move forward by taking along the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, Maha Dalits and people from the General Caste," said Gandhi.

Gandhi admitted the mistakes done by his party in Bihar. "I am the first person, who will tell you that Congress did not work in Bihar with speed and strength. We should learn from our mistakes and take along the downtrodden and poor people with us," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha added.

He said the party recently elected district committee presidents. "I won't say this is a big step, but this is a necessary step. Earlier, two-third of our district committee presidents belonged to upper caste, but now in the new list, two-third belong to lower castes and Dalits," said Gandhi.

He added, "I and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge have clearly told the Bihar unit that your work is to represent the poor of the state. Your work is to work for poor, backward, Dalits, women. By bringing such people to politics, we want to change Bihar's face."

The Congress leader also said that the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar was helping billionaires. "The politics of Adani and Ambani is going on. We want to defeat this. We know that the people of Bihar give a direction to the country and then a political change occurs. The change against the British came and it was done by the people of Bihar. We believe that the people of Bihar will once again do this work," added Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

He also said that before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about more than 400 seats. "However he understood after the results and people told me that I was working to save the Constitution. If you call me to any nook and corner of the country to save the Constitution, I will go. This battle id all of ours and we should collective save the Constitution," he said.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi also referred to the caste census done by the Telangana government. "A lot of people say that caste census should not happen but we want it throughout the country," he added.

"(RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat says there should be no caste census. I want to ask, if you are injured and go the hospital, does the doctor ever tell you not to take an X-Ray. There is no harm by X-Ray and it gives details of the injury. The caste census is a social X-Ray. Who has what, who is working, who is taking what benefit, we are trying to find out that. This is a revolutionary step and so the RSS and the BJP want to stop it. No power in the world can stop this," he concluded.