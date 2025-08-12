Rahul Gandhi’s August 17 Bihar March To Be Remodelled On Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The Congress strategists have been burning the midnight oil over the past few days to turn Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s yatra against the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar from August 17 into a national event.

Accordingly, scores of party functionaries both at the AICC and the state-level have been working day and night to remodel the coming yatra on the lines of Gandhi’s 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra during which the former Congress chief walked around 4,000 km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north to send a message against social disharmony.

The Bihar yatra is a similar attempt against the alleged manipulation of the voter list across the country and removal of over 65 lakh names by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the garb of SIR in Bihar, which has been slammed by the Opposition parties in one voice.

According to party insiders, Gandhi who is keen to expose the alleged vote theft and deliberate removal of the voters ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Bihar, will conduct the coming yatra in a hybrid mode.

This means the LoP will spend the nights in fabricated containers just like he did during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra and will spend the days walking or travelling in a motorcade. The yatra is likely to have two stretches, morning and afternoon, in a day. In between, the Lop will hold small corner meetings with the locals and will also receive various delegations over the SIR or other relevant issues.

The yatra, which will start from Sasaram district on August 17, will pass through 25 districts across the poll-bound state, namely Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Motihari, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra, Ara and Patna. All through, the aim would be to mobilise public support over an issue that Gandhi has described as an attack on the Indian Constitution.

To maximise the impact of the yatra, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed several national level leaders as district wise coordinators. Further, other national leaders will join the yatra at various stages just like it happened during the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra. The INDIA bloc leaders too will attend the yatra at different locations while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be a permanent figure during the anti-SIR campaign.

All INDIA bloc leaders are expected to attend the grand rally to be staged in Patna on September 1 to mark the culmination of the yatra in a show of strength at the iconic Gandhi Maidan. The Opposition has dubbed the SIR as a nexus between the ECI and the BJP.

“The yatra is going to be a mega show. Our leader is taking the SIR issue directly to the people. The yatra is going to be in a hybrid mode. It is going to be like the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra when our leaders stayed among the people. The main focus will be to create awareness among the voters in Bihar that their right to vote is under threat. Of course, it is going to send a nationwide message just like the Bharat Jodo yatra. Our national leaders and the INDIA bloc leaders will also join the yatra along the way. The yatra will end in a mega rally of the INDIA bloc in Patna on September 1,” AICC secretary Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

“More than the political parties, the SIR has become an issue that concerns the ordinary voter in Bihar. The message that the SIR aims to take their right has gone down to the villages. The people will now speak through their votes,” he said.

CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who is busy making preparations for the yatra in his assembly constituency Katihar, said the state unit expects huge crowds along the yatra route and also needs to make arrangements for the party workers who will accompany the LoP.

“A lot of coordination and logistics have to be worked out. The entire state unit is busy reviewing board and lodging arrangements for the yatra including night halts. We expect that our leader’s message will travel across the country. He has already created a buzz with his vote theft revelations but see the way the Opposition members were detained mid-way as they tried to meet the ECI in Delhi on August 11. The SIR has been done in a chaotic way and the facts are coming out every day. Instead of looking into our concerns the EC is saying nothing is wrong,” Khan told ETV Bharat.

“Sasaram has been chosen as a starting point of the anti-SIR yatra as the Bharat Jodo Yatra had concluded there in the state before passing on to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

According to Khan, after the SIR a 124-year-old woman, Minta Devi, has been shown as a first-time voter and this is ridiculous. The INDIA bloc leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, flagged the issue outside Parliament by wearing white T-shirts bearing Minta Devi’s name to make a point. The Opposition bloc members said they will continue to demand a roll back of the SIR and a debate over the issue till the government agreed to it.