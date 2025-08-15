Rahul Gandhi’s Aug 17 Yatra To Focus On 40% Youth Voters In Bihar

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s yatra against the controversial Bihar SIR will aim at mobilising the state’s 40 percent youth voters who can swing the upcoming assembly elections in INDIA bloc’s favour, Congress sources said.

During the yatra that will start from district Sasaram on August 17, Gandhi will cover around 1,300 km over 16 days. His main aim, said party insiders, will be to mobilise the youth voters between 18-29 years, who constitute roughly 40 percent of the electorate. This group has been most impacted by the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar with over 65 lakh names being removed from the list.

The SIR is closely linked to the right to vote which is the central theme of Gandhi’s yatra and impacts the youth voters. Further, issues like jobs and education flagged by the LoP over the past months have been a top concern of the young voters, the party insiders said.

Congress managers said the young voters had played an active part in the previous 2020 assembly elections and were expected to contribute significantly to coming assembly elections in Bihar as around 60 percent of them have access to the social media. Accordingly, the youth wings of the Congress which have been working with the young voters in the eastern state will play an active role in the yatra.

Keeping their role in mind, Gandhi had made an appeal to the young voters in Bihar to join the yatra as he had left the fate of the SIR in the hands of the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter.

“From August 17, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar. This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the principle of ‘one man, one vote.’ We will ensure a clean voter list across the country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people’s movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the Constitution. I urge all the youth of Bihar to come and support this yatra,” Gandhi had said.

The LoP had claimed that the campaign against vote theft had become a massive public movement and had noted that within 24 hours of the grand old party launching a website to counter the alleged vote theft issue, over 1.5 million support certificates had been downloaded and over 1 million missed calls had been received on a contact number provided for the purpose.

Gandhi had said this reflected the true picture of India's democracy and showed that the suppressed voices of truth were rising powerfully through the grand old party’s campaign. The Congress has now launched a social media campaign on the theme of vote theft and has urged the voters to change their Display Picture (DP) on social media.

“The youth of Bihar feel cheated by the NDA government in the state. The JD-U-BJP together failed to address the concerns of the youth related to creating jobs and improving the education system. Hence the youth are now looking up to the INDIA bloc and its young leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav to bail them out. Gandhi’s yatra will focus on the threat to the right to vote which is a constitutional right. The youth are deeply concerned over vote theft and will be a main focus of the opposition yatra. They are going to vote for change this time just like the other segments of society,” AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar Devendra Yadav told ETV Bharat.

During the yatra, Gandhi is likely to flag the INDIA bloc’s strong opposition to the SIR and also highlight that the BJP never protested the removal of 65 lakh names from the electoral rolls after SIR. Also, the fact that every time the opposition questioned the EC, the saffron party responded.

On August 14, the apex court ordered the Election Commission to publish the names of the 65 lakh voters whose names were missing from the voter list by August 19 and also the reasons for the same.

“Certainly, this is a victory of the stand taken by our leader. We welcome the apex court's order and congratulate it for saving democracy. The EC had stubbornly told the top court that it had no obligation to provide the details of these over 65 lakh voters but now it will make the data public,” CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

“Our earlier campaigns over large scale migration in the state and lack of jobs for the youth had become very popular among the younger generation. Gandhi had walked in Begusarai during the yatra, where a large number of youths shared their concerns with him. We have also been to various hostels to interact with the youth over the past months. Obviously, this segment is upset with the ruling combine which has made the NDA worried. The coming yatra will focus on all these issues,” he said.