"Constitution Seems Blank To Him Because He's Never Read It": Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi

Nandurbar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at BJP, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels the "red book" of the Constitution that Gandhi carries is blank as he has never read it.
Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, the Opposition Leader said the Constitution contains the soul of India and the principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Gautam Buddha, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.
"The BJP has objections to the red colour of the book (which Gandhi has been displaying in rallies). But for us, irrespective of the colour, we are committed to preserving it (the Constitution)," he added.
Attacking the Prime Minister further, the Congress leader said that the Constitution is not blank, but carries thoughts and ideas of a thousand years.
"He has no idea what's written inside this book; that's why he says it's empty. He says Rahul Gandhi shows a red book. It doesn't matter to us what colour the book is; what matters is what's written inside it. We are ready to give our lives for what it represents," Rahul Gandhi said.
The BJP leaders in their campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, have sought to link the "red book" displayed by Gandhi to "urban Naxalism". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked earlier Rahul Gandhi saying the "Laal Kitab" of the Constitution which the Congress was flaunting contained "nothing".
Congress wants adivasis, Dalits and backward classes to get representation in decision-making, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
The BJP and RSS insult tribals by referring to them as "vanvasi" instead of Adivasi, he charged.
"Adivasis are the first owners of the country and have the first right on Jal (water), jungle (forest) and Zameen (land). But the BJP wants adivasis to remain in the jungle without any rights. Birsa Munda fought for this and laid down his life,'' Gandhi said.
He added that the caste census will help ascertain the number of Adivasis, Dalits, and backward classes in Maharashtra and how much is their share in resources. At present, out of the eight per cent tribal population, their share in decision-making is only one per cent, Gandhi claimed.
Highlighting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) manifesto, Gandhi said women, farmers and youth will be protected with provisions like Rs 3,000 monthly assistance and free bus travel, farm loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4,000 per month assistance for unemployed youth.
He also alleged that five lakh jobs from Maharashtra have been snatched as various big-ticket projects have been shifted to other states.
"Our government will not allow this. Projects meant for Maharashtra will remain here while those meant for Gujarat will stay there,'' he said.
The campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate. The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.