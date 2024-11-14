ETV Bharat / bharat

"Constitution Seems Blank To Him Because He's Never Read It": Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi

Nandurbar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at BJP, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels the "red book" of the Constitution that Gandhi carries is blank as he has never read it.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, the Opposition Leader said the Constitution contains the soul of India and the principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Gautam Buddha, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The BJP has objections to the red colour of the book (which Gandhi has been displaying in rallies). But for us, irrespective of the colour, we are committed to preserving it (the Constitution)," he added.

Attacking the Prime Minister further, the Congress leader said that the Constitution is not blank, but carries thoughts and ideas of a thousand years.

"He has no idea what's written inside this book; that's why he says it's empty. He says Rahul Gandhi shows a red book. It doesn't matter to us what colour the book is; what matters is what's written inside it. We are ready to give our lives for what it represents," Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP leaders in their campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, have sought to link the "red book" displayed by Gandhi to "urban Naxalism". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked earlier Rahul Gandhi saying the "Laal Kitab" of the Constitution which the Congress was flaunting contained "nothing".