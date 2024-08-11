ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Asks Why Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Has Not Resigned Yet

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said that it was now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi was so afraid of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg allegations. He expressed concern that the integrity of Sebi was 'gravely compromised'.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Hyderabad : Referring to the latest Hindenburg allegations, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Sebi Chief or Gautam Adani would be held accountable if the investors suffered heavy losses. Rahul Gandhi termed the allegations 'serious' and asked whether the Supreme Court would take up the matter suo moto.

In its latest report, Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Gautam Adani money siphoning scandal.

In a video address posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson. Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: - Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?"

The Congress leader further said if investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable — PM Modi, the Sebi Chairperson, or Gautam Adani? "In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again? It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal," he said.

Hyderabad : Referring to the latest Hindenburg allegations, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Sebi Chief or Gautam Adani would be held accountable if the investors suffered heavy losses. Rahul Gandhi termed the allegations 'serious' and asked whether the Supreme Court would take up the matter suo moto.

In its latest report, Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Gautam Adani money siphoning scandal.

In a video address posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson. Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: - Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?"

The Congress leader further said if investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable — PM Modi, the Sebi Chairperson, or Gautam Adani? "In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again? It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal," he said.

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIHINDENBURGSEBI CHAIRPERSONADANIRAHUL GANDHI ON SEBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.