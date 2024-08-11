Rahul Gandhi Asks Why Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Has Not Resigned Yet

Hyderabad : Referring to the latest Hindenburg allegations, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Sebi Chief or Gautam Adani would be held accountable if the investors suffered heavy losses. Rahul Gandhi termed the allegations 'serious' and asked whether the Supreme Court would take up the matter suo moto.

In its latest report, Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Gautam Adani money siphoning scandal.

In a video address posted on X, formerly Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson. Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: - Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?"

The Congress leader further said if investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable — PM Modi, the Sebi Chairperson, or Gautam Adani? "In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again? It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal," he said.