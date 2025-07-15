Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Congress To Launch Public Movement Against Controversial Voter List Revision

New Delhi: Take the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue to the people, build a movement around it and keep a watch on the controversial summary intensive revision of the voter list, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, told the Bihar Congress leaders during a strategy review on July 14.

According to party insiders, Rahul assured the state leaders that he will join the protests again if needed, like he did during the July 9 Bihar bandh staged by the opposition INDIA bloc. Furthermore, it was decided to keep a watch on the controversial SIR, which will again be heard in the Supreme Court on July 28.

The Congress leaders noted that the top court’s instructions to the Election Commission on July 10 over the inclusion of Aadhaar, EPIC and ration cards were not happening on the ground. The grand old party, therefore, will seek the receipts of the names included once the SIR is over in September, the party insiders said.

“The main suggestion of our leader was to take the SIR issue to the people, sustain a public movement around it and keep a watch on the controversial exercise. He will also join us again if needed. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court, and the next hearing is on July 28. The top court responded to our concerns and accordingly advised the poll panel to include some documents, but that is not happening,” AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi, told ETV Bharat.

The opposition has been against the ongoing summary voter list revision, saying it would deprive around 20 per cent of the total eight crore voters in the eastern state and impact mostly the poor and the backward classes, as the voters were initially asked to submit birth certificates of their parents.

According to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Manoj Kumar, the SIR implementation was taking place in a haphazard manner, and there were reports that the forms given to the voters were found dumped on the roadside and in some cases were being used to sell eatables by the locals.

“The poll panel’s local level officers are confused over the exercise, and so are the voters. This could have been avoided if the SIR had been properly planned and conducted before. Anyway, we are monitoring the exercise, but there are concerns that a large number of exclusions will take place. This is being done at the behest of the BJP, which fears losing the state elections. The NDA is busy with SIR and is not bothered by the poor law and order situation in the state,” Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

During the strategy review on July 14, attended by the AICC in-charge of Bihar as well as the senior state unit leaders, the party managers played down the presence of a third front and reiterated that the main fight was between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Over the past days, there have been concerns in sections of the bloc whether political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s outfit Jan Suraj could dent the opposition vote bank. Kishor, too, has been targeting the ruling NDA, comprising the JD-U and the BJP and plans to contest all the 243 assembly seats.

“Anyone is free to contest the elections, but I would like to stress that there is no third front in the state. The main fight is between the INDIA bloc and the NDA. I would say the election is being fought by the voters of Bihar who have made up their mind to defeat the NDA government,” said Manoj Kumar.

Read more: 'BJP Making Hijack Attempts In Bihar': Rahul's Big Allegation In Odisha Rally