Rahul Gandhi To Review Bihar Poll Strategy With 40 New District Congress Committee Chiefs

New Delhi: The appointment of 40 new district units in Bihar by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi reflects the latter's focus on balancing caste equations, but they will have to hit the ground running ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

The appointments were made two days before a review on April 4. Assembly elections for the 243 seats in Bihar are likely in October-November. For a long time, Congress has been a junior partner of the RJD but is keen to expand its presence across the state.

That was the reason why Rahul made some key changes in the eastern state of late, including a new AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru, a new state unit chief Rajesh Kumar and now the 40 new district unit chiefs, who will be tasked with reviving the grand old party in the NDA ruled state.

According to party insiders, the new district unit chiefs, including 14 upper castes, five Dalits, seven minorities, 10 OBCs, three extremely backwards and one Vaishya community leader, will now steer Bihar Congress led by Dalit leader Rajesh Kumar.

“Rahul Gandhi and party chief Kharge have implemented the principle of proportional representation in the population in the appointment of district unit heads. The new Bihar unit now represents the social diversity in the state and is becoming the voice of all the communities. The new team will win the hearts of the people and provide effective leadership to them,” AICC secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Chandan Yadav, who hails from Bihar, told ETV Bharat.

As part of his focus on Bihar, Rahul also met a group of persons from the pan community led by Allavaru on Wednesday. He will discuss strategy for the coming elections with the new local heads in Delhi on April 4, where the former Congress chief is likely to urge them to expand the party, get more members, get able leaders, defend the minorities and the Constitution and avoid any factionalism.

During the interaction, Rahul will also hear the concerns and views of the new district unit heads and will assure them of all the support they need from the high command.

The Congress contested 70 out of 243 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, but could win only 19. In the 2024 national elections, the grand old party contested nine out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but could win only three.

The Congress strategists believe their focus on social justice and a yatra to flag the issue of migration and unemployment among the youth is being liked by the voters and will help them improve their presence across the state.

“The initial feedback is that both the social justice and the unemployment issues are attracting the voters. After a long time, they see the party on the ground. Rahul Gandhi’s third visit this year on April 7 to attend a ‘Save Constitution’ conclave in Patna is sending a message among the voters. We are also trying to boost the booth-level teams to spread the word,” former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha told ETV Bharat.

