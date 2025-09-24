ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul And INDIA Woo Extremely Backwards For Bihar Polls By Promising Increased Reservation

Patna: With eyes on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) proposed an 'Extremely Backward Atrocities Act' and a hike in reservation for them if it came to power in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the lead in this regard on Wednesday at a dialogue with EBC representatives in the presence of other allies, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and leaders from CPIML, CPI and CPM.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present on the occasion. He and Rahul were in Patna to attend the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Rahul and other leaders interacted with the EBC representative at a hotel to know about their issues and wishes, and later released an 'Extremely Backward Resolution Letter' listing 10 initiatives that INDIA will undertake if it emerges victorious in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Bihar Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.

"We want to implement several schemes for the welfare of the EBCs. We will pass an ‘Extremely Backward Atrocities Prevention Act’ for their protection, and also increase the 20 per cent reservation limit for the EBCs in panchayat and municipal bodies to 30 per cent," Rahul said on the occasion.

Rahul recollected telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha that a caste census shall be held in the country to find out the exact number of each caste and their socio-economic condition.

The letter, which resembled a specially tailored manifesto for the EBCs, added that a law would be brought to increase the 50 per cent reservation limit in government jobs and educational institutions in proportion to the population of the reserved castes. The legislation would be sent to the Centre for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial review.

"There will be 50 per cent reservation for EBC, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes in government contracts and supply works of up to Rs 25 crore," the declaration said.