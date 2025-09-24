Rahul And INDIA Woo Extremely Backwards For Bihar Polls By Promising Increased Reservation
Rahul Gandhi and other leaders released an 'Extremely Backward Resolution Letter' listing initiatives that INDIA will undertake if it wins the Bihar Assembly polls.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
Patna: With eyes on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) proposed an 'Extremely Backward Atrocities Act' and a hike in reservation for them if it came to power in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the lead in this regard on Wednesday at a dialogue with EBC representatives in the presence of other allies, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and leaders from CPIML, CPI and CPM.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present on the occasion. He and Rahul were in Patna to attend the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
Rahul and other leaders interacted with the EBC representative at a hotel to know about their issues and wishes, and later released an 'Extremely Backward Resolution Letter' listing 10 initiatives that INDIA will undertake if it emerges victorious in the Bihar Assembly polls.
The Bihar Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in October-November later this year.
"We want to implement several schemes for the welfare of the EBCs. We will pass an ‘Extremely Backward Atrocities Prevention Act’ for their protection, and also increase the 20 per cent reservation limit for the EBCs in panchayat and municipal bodies to 30 per cent," Rahul said on the occasion.
Rahul recollected telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha that a caste census shall be held in the country to find out the exact number of each caste and their socio-economic condition.
The letter, which resembled a specially tailored manifesto for the EBCs, added that a law would be brought to increase the 50 per cent reservation limit in government jobs and educational institutions in proportion to the population of the reserved castes. The legislation would be sent to the Centre for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial review.
"There will be 50 per cent reservation for EBC, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes in government contracts and supply works of up to Rs 25 crore," the declaration said.
It asserted that concepts like 'not found suitable' in the selection process in jobs would be declared illegal, and all cases pertaining to related under- or over-inclusion in the list of EBCs would be resolved by forming a committee.
The declaration further promised three decimals of land in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas for landless EBCs, Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It added that half of the reserved seats in private schools under the Right to Education brought by the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2010, would be set aside for children from these sections of society.
It also asserted that reservations will be implemented for admission in all private educational institutions of the state under Article 15(5) of the Constitution.
Article 15(5), added by the 93rd Amendment Act of 2005, grants the State the power to make special provisions, including reservations, for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes, SC and ST. This provision applies to admissions to educational institutions – public and private, as well as state-aided or unaided institutions – but excludes minority educational institutions.
Moreover, a high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority would be formed to oversee reservations, and any changes to the caste reservation list would only be possible with the permission of the legislature. The EBCs are the largest social group in Bihar, accounting for 36.01 per cent of the 13.07 crore population of the state.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wooed them and rode to power in the state in 2005 and 2010, and they also supported him wholeheartedly due to the special steps he undertook for their welfare. He began it by providing them with 20 per cent reservation in the local self-governance bodies. At that time, Bihar became the first state to do so.
Nitish's move to attract the EBCs was the main component of his 'social engineering' in which he aimed at creating a support base of voters from various castes who felt neglected during the previous RJD regime.
