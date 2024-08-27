Rahul Gandhi Amplifies Kashmiri Women's Voices in Candid Video, Calls Out Inequalities and Injustice

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a striking new video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared a candid and impactful conversation with Kashmiri women, highlighting their daily struggles, aspirations, and the systemic challenges they face. The 11-minute video, which Rahul posted across his social media platforms, features women enrolled in various colleges in the region, studying subjects such as law, physics, journalism, and political science.

The footage, recorded at a hotel in Srinagar during one of Rahul Gandhi's recent visits to Kashmir, begins with a teaser where Rahul makes a pointed observation: "The problem is that the attitude of men toward women is incorrect." This statement, made in the context of the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata that shocked the nation, sets the tone for the broader discussion on gender issues in Kashmir. Rahul also takes a subtle dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remarking, "One day, when you realize you are not god, you are just a human being, then there is a problem."

The video showcases an intimate interaction between Gandhi and the Kashmiri women, where they openly discuss the societal challenges they encounter. One of the key issues raised was the pervasive harassment women face in public transport. "There hasn't been a single day when we haven't met a woman who claims she was harassed in public transport," one participant shared. This alarming statement underscores the daily reality for many women in the region.

As the discussion unfolds, the women express their frustrations over the lack of opportunities and representation in Kashmir. "We have a low literacy rate, and the employment rate for women is just 76 percent," one woman pointed out. She also highlighted the limited representation of Kashmiri women in higher academic positions, noting that there is only one senior professor from the region.

The conversation further delves into the systemic neglect Kashmir has faced, particularly in education and employment. The women describe the educational system as "limited and backward," with little access to corporate firms or multinational companies. "We are far behind," one of them stated, capturing the sentiment of the group.

The discussion takes a critical turn as the women speak about the changes since 2019, during Modi's second term as Prime Minister. They claim that incidents of sexual harassment have increased since then, questioning how such issues persist despite the government's heavy presence in the region. "Everything is checked here, so it's not possible that something as big as this is happening without the government's knowledge," they asserted.

When the conversation shifts to the broader political landscape, the women agree with Rahul Gandhi's observation that Prime Minister Modi does not listen to others. "Modi believes he is always right, even when shown he is wrong, he won't accept it," Rahul remarked, attributing this attitude to insecurity.

The discussion also touches on the controversial decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and its impact on the region. Rahul questions the logic behind running Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh from Delhi, a sentiment the women strongly echo. "It doesn't make any sense," they agree, describing the development as "depressing." They lament the loss of statehood, saying, "That's why we're so sad."

As the conversation draws to a close, Rahul asks how the current situation affects the women's plans. They candidly share that the instability stresses them out, with one participant even considering discontinuing her education due to the depressing environment. She mentions studying political science, to which Rahul responds with a quip: "My experience with political science is that what they teach you in universities has nothing to do with real-life politics."

The video, released just weeks before the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, serves as a platform for Rahul Gandhi to critique the current state of governance and advocate for greater attention to the region's needs.

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, will be the first since the abrogation of Article 370. The votes will be counted on October 4.