Rahul Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Maharashtra CM's Constituency; Fadnavis Retorts 'Jhooth Bole Kauva Kaate'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, claimed that the voter list grew by eight per cent in just five months in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency, labelling it as "vote theft".

In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebutted the allegations with a jibe 'Jhooth bole kauva kaate, kaale kauve se dariyo'.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a news article, demanding the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage. The former Congress President claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reported unknown individuals casting votes in Nagpur South West, where Fadnavis won in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by over 38,000 votes.

Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, also claimed that the media have also uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address.

"In Maharashtra CM's constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50% surge," Gandhi said. "BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address," the Rae Bareli MP added.

"And the EC? Silent - or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession," he alleged.

Fadnavis rebutted the allegations. On X, Fadnavis gave statistics of other constituencies from Maharashtra where voter turnout increased by over 8 per cent between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates won.