Rahul Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Maharashtra CM's Constituency; Fadnavis Retorts 'Jhooth Bole Kauva Kaate'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, claimed that the voter list grew by eight per cent in just five months in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency, labelling it as "vote theft".
In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebutted the allegations with a jibe 'Jhooth bole kauva kaate, kaale kauve se dariyo'.
In a post on X, Gandhi shared a news article, demanding the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage. The former Congress President claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reported unknown individuals casting votes in Nagpur South West, where Fadnavis won in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by over 38,000 votes.
In Maharashtra CM’s own constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 24, 2025
Some booths saw a 20-50% surge.
BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes.
Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address.
And the EC? Silent - or complicit.
These aren’t… pic.twitter.com/32q9dflfB9
Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, also claimed that the media have also uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address.
"In Maharashtra CM's constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50% surge," Gandhi said. "BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address," the Rae Bareli MP added.
"And the EC? Silent - or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession," he alleged.
Fadnavis rebutted the allegations. On X, Fadnavis gave statistics of other constituencies from Maharashtra where voter turnout increased by over 8 per cent between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates won.
"In the West Nagpur constituency, adjacent to my South-West region, voter turnout increased by 7% (27,065), and Congress candidate Vikas Thakre won the election," Fadnavis said.
झूठ बोले कौवा काटे— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 24, 2025
काले कौवे से डरियो…
राहुल गांधी,
माना की महाराष्ट्र की करारी हार की आपकी पीड़ा दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है.
लेकिन कब तक हवा में तीर चलाते रहोगे?
वैसे आप की जानकारी के लिए, महाराष्ट्र में ऐसे 25 से अधिक चुनाव क्षेत्र है जहाँ 8% से अधिक मतदाता लोकसभा और… https://t.co/YtpuKNeUNE
He said in the Nagpur North constituency, 29,348 voters increased, and Congress nominee Nitin Raut won. Fadnavis contended that in Pune's Vagdaon Sheri constituency, 50,911 voters increased, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee Bapusaheb Pathare won.
Fadnavis also said that in the Malad West seat, 38,625 voters increased, and Congress nominee Aslam Shaikh won. The Maharashtra Chief Minister further said in the Mumbra (Kalwa-Mumbra) constituency in the Thane district, 46,041 voters increased, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) nominee Jitendra Awhad won.
Fadnavis then took a jibe at Gandhi, saying that not with the allies but before posting the post, it would have been better had Gandhi spoken to his old party colleagues - Aslam Shaikh, Nitin Raut and Vikas Thakre.
"At least, there would not have been an exhibition of non-communication in the Congress," Fadnavis said.
Earlier on June 21, the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of India of "match fixing" the elections after the poll panel instructed to delete CCTV footage of the election after 45 days.
He raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, citing the destruction of evidence as a potential indicator of election rigging. He warned that a fixed election would be "poison for democracy", highlighting the need for a free and fair electoral process.
In response to the allegations, the poll body sources said that it is "entirely contrary to the privacy and security concerns of the voters" and sharing the footage would leave both the elector who has voted and the elector who has not voted vulnerable to "pressure, discrimination and intimidation by anti-social elements".
"While this suits their narrative in making the demand sound quite genuine and in the interest of voters and safeguarding the democratic process in the country, it is aimed at achieving exactly the opposite objective. What is veiled as a very logical demand is entirely contrary to the privacy and security concerns of the voters, the legal position laid down in the Representation of the People Act, 1950/1951 and the directions of the Supreme Court of India," a source said.
Read More