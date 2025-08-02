Rahul Gandhi Alleges Arun Jaitley Was Sent To Threaten Him For Opposing Farm Laws

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the central government sent the veteran BJP politician Arun Jaitley, who died in 2019, to threaten him to stop opposing the farm laws.

“I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me to threaten me. He told me, ‘If you carry on opposing the govt, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you’. I looked at him and said, ‘I don’t think you have an idea who you are talking to’,” Rahul said, addressing the Annual Legal Conclave-2025 in the national capital, as he recalled the alleged conversation with Jaitley.

The Centre introduced the farm laws in June 2020 as ordinances and later passed them in Parliament in September 2020. However, after massive protests by some farmers on and the opposition parties, the government repealed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, in November 2021.

Arun Jaitley’s son reacts

In response to Rahul’s claims, the late BJP leader’s son Rohan Jaitley slammed the Congress leader for his remarks, saying that Arun Jaitley passed away in 2019, while the farm laws were introduced in 2020.

“Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father’s nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus," Rohan posted on X.

"If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today. I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace,” he added.

Arun Jaitley was a leading member of the Narendra Modi government during the first term, during which he held key positions such as Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

He was also the Minister for Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice during the Vajpayee government. During the Modi government, he was a part of major economic reforms, such as the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and Banking sector reforms.