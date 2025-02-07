ETV Bharat / bharat

More Voters In Maharashtra Than Total Adult Population Of State, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi claimed Maharashtra's voter count exceeded its adult population, questioning the legitimacy of 39 lakh new voters added within five months post-Lok Sabha polls.

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SS on Friday alleged irregularities in the voter lists of Maharashtra, claiming that a total of 39 lakh voters were added between Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the total number of voters added in Maharashtra was equivalent to the population of a state like Himachal Prades, and urged the Election Commission to provide them list of voters and come clean on the issue.

He claimed the majority of the voters added have gone in the BJP's favour as the opposition parties have maintained their vote share in the assembly polls.

Flanked by NCP-SS's Supriya Sule and Sena's Sanjay Raut, Gandhi said the adult population of Maharashtra is 9.54 crore as per government data while the voter population of the state is 9.7 crore. There are more voters in Maharashtra than the total adult population of the state, alleged Rahul Gandhi.

He said while 39 lakh voters were added in Maharashtra in five months after LS polls, as many as 32 lakh votes were added in the state in the previous five years between 2019 and 2024.

He said if the EC does not provide the voter lists of assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, it poses a serious question. "We are now heading towards complete destruction of the Constitution. But, we are in the business of protecting the Constitution," Gandhi told reporters.

He said the next step would be to knock at the doors of the judiciary. "It is surprising to me that the EC is not ready to give us voter lists and the only reason possible is that there is something wrong and they know it," Gandhi claimed.

Raut said, "If the EC is alive and is not dead, it should answer questions posed by Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise, it will be construed that EC is a slave to the government." The EC should bring transparency, he added.

