Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Waqf Amendment Act; Pushes For Caste Census

Ahmedabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government over the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a direct attack on the Constitution and freedom of religion.
Addressing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session here, Gandhi said, "New Waqf Act is attack on freedom of religion, Constitution. The RSS' ideology is against Constitution, they want to control all institutions in the country."
Gandhi also pushed for a Caste Census saying his party has shown in Telangana that how it can be done.
"We will demolish the wall that is restricting reservation to 50 per cent for SC, ST, OBC. What Telangana has done, we are going to do across the country," said Gandhi, who was a former Congress chief.
The session was attended by senior Congress leaders including party chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Kamalnath.
"We want to strengthen and empower our district presidents so that they act as a strong foundation for the organisation," added Gandhi. "The fight is for Constitution, it is not easy, they have everything at their disposal but we have truth on our side," said Gandhi.
Recently both the houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, which then became an Act after it was ratified by President Droupadi Murmu.