Rahul Gandhi To 'Adopt' 22 Children From Poonch Who Lost Parents In Pak Shelling During Op Sindoor

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will 'adopt' the 22 children who lost their parents in Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year.

J&K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said the Leader of Opposition will bear the educational expenses of the children till they graduate from colleges, with the first installment of the financial assistance to be released on Wednesday.

"Rahul Gandhi will bear the full cost of education of 22 children who lost either both their parents or one of their family members in Pakistani shelling. The first installment of aid will be released on Wednesday so that the children can continue their education," Karra said during a press conference in Jammu on Monday.

"The assistance will continue till these children complete their graduation," he said.

Karra said Gandhi during his visit to Poonch in May had directed the party leaders to put together a list of affected children, after which a survey was conducted and the final list was prepared after verification from government records.

Gandhi had visited Poonch on May 24 and interacted with students at a local school and told them "not to worry as situation will be back to normal soon". "You have seen a little bit of danger and a frightening situation but don't worry everything will be normal and your way of responding to this problem should be to study really hard, you play really hard and you make a lot of friends in school," Gandhi had said during his interaction with them.

Poonch district bore the brunt of the India-Pakistan armed conflict in May. On the intervening night of May 6-7, Pakistani forces resorted to firing bomb shells on civilian areas in the district killing at least 14 people, injuring several others, and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on May 16, National Conference Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ajaz Jan said majority of the villages were hit with "heavy bombs" and even areas which were not affected in the past sustained massive damage.

The two countries came to the brink of a major war after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India replied with Operation Sindoor, a targeted and calibrated attack on terror infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan.