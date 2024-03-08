Rahul Gandhi's five guarantees for youth to be key Congress poll plank

New Delhi: The Congress has asked all top central and state leaders to take Rahul Gandhi’s five guarantees for the youth to the people and will present it as the party’s key agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. A day after Rahul announced at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on March 7, the party has urged the central and state leaders to publicise the information nationwide by holding pressers on March 8 and 9.

“Given the magnitude and importance of these announcements, it is imperative that the message reaches every nook and corner of the country. To achieve you should hold press conferences at your respective locations on March 8 or 9 to disseminate the information to the public,” AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal wrote in his letter addressed to all Congress Working Committee members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, AICC secretaries and heads of frontal organisations like Youth Congress and Mahila Congress on March 7.

“Understanding the critical role that the youth play in shaping the nation’s future, it is paramount that we join hands in addressing the challenge of unemployment and circulate the announcement regarding our vision on job and social security,” he said. According to the AICC secretary in-charge of Karnataka Abhishek Dutt, unemployment is the biggest issue for the youth in the country and Rahul’s five guarantees will play a major role in mobilising support for the Congress.

“The promise of two crore jobs per year had helped Modi become PM in 2014, but the BJP does not talk about the issue anymore. The moment you raise the jobs issue, the BJP starts talking about Pakistan to deflect attention. The fact is that we have the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years. The policies of the Central government are responsible for this situation. In the absence of jobs, the youth are frustrated and restless. We saw that during the massive protests in Uttar Pradesh over cancelling the police exam. Similar protests have taken place in other places,” Dutt told ETV Bharat.

“Joblessness is also linked to the crime rate. If the youth are not involved in productive work, they may be lured into the world of crime. Our leader has said in the past that the youth are spending at least 10 hours a day on various social media platforms mainly because there are no jobs for them. The five guarantees will certainly attract the youth towards the party,” he pointed out.

The five guarantees include filling up 30 lakh Central government vacancies gradually, assurance to give the first job of Rs 1 lakh salary or stipend per year to a diploma holder below 25 years, bringing a law to ensure transparency in government recruitment, social security scheme for gig economy workers and Rs 5,000 crore fund for startups if the Congress is voted to power.

To give credibility to its promise, the grand old party has also given the party functionaries details of the 30 lakh job vacancies, including nine lakhs in Union Ministries and departments, two lakhs in public sector banks, 1.6 lakh health personnel, 1.76 lakh Anganwadi workers, 16,329 vacancies in central schools, 8.3 lakh vacancies in state government schools, 18,000 jobs in higher education segment in central schools, 16,687 jobs in IITs, IIMs, NITs, 1,662 in central schools, one lakh jobs in Army, 91,929 jobs in central armed police forces, 5.3 lakh jobs in state police forces, four in the Supreme Court, 419 in High Courts and 4,929 jobs in district and lower courts.

Read more: From 'Pehli Naukri Pakki 'To 'Paper Leak Se Mukti', Congress Lists 5 'Guarantees' For Youth If Voted To Power