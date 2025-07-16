ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Does Not Know 'F' Of Foreign Policy But Keeps Raising Questions: BJP

BJP accused Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting the armed forces. BJP leader Ajay Alok called him a "habitual liar and offender".

Rahul Does Not Know 'F' Of Foreign Policy But Keeps Raising Questions: BJP
File photo of Congres leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 16, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "habitual liar and offender" when it comes to disrespecting the armed forces. He does not know the "F of foreign policy" but keeps raising questions, said BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok, hitting back at the Congress leader for his "circus" jibe at the government's handling of the China issue after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Alok said, "When our foreign minister goes to China for the SCO meeting and if he does not meet his Chinese counterpart and the country's president, then who will he meet? Italy's prime minister?"

Tagging a media report on Jaishankar calling on Xi and apprising him of the recent development in India-China ties, Gandhi said on Tuesday the external affairs minister was "running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy".

"I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," Gandhi had said.

Two days after a Lucknow court granted bail to Gandhi following his appearance in a defamation case filed over his remarks "against" the armed forces, Alok accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of being a "habitual liar and offender".

He said Gandhi has often made disparaging remarks against the armed forces, and cited his comments like "khoon ki dalali" and "Chinese are beating up our soldiers" to attack him. Amid the RSS' call to rethink the insertion of words 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency, Alok said it must be debated in the country as the amendment was an "insult" to B R Ambedkar and was done when opposition leaders were in jail.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "habitual liar and offender" when it comes to disrespecting the armed forces. He does not know the "F of foreign policy" but keeps raising questions, said BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok, hitting back at the Congress leader for his "circus" jibe at the government's handling of the China issue after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Alok said, "When our foreign minister goes to China for the SCO meeting and if he does not meet his Chinese counterpart and the country's president, then who will he meet? Italy's prime minister?"

Tagging a media report on Jaishankar calling on Xi and apprising him of the recent development in India-China ties, Gandhi said on Tuesday the external affairs minister was "running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy".

"I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," Gandhi had said.

Two days after a Lucknow court granted bail to Gandhi following his appearance in a defamation case filed over his remarks "against" the armed forces, Alok accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of being a "habitual liar and offender".

He said Gandhi has often made disparaging remarks against the armed forces, and cited his comments like "khoon ki dalali" and "Chinese are beating up our soldiers" to attack him. Amid the RSS' call to rethink the insertion of words 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency, Alok said it must be debated in the country as the amendment was an "insult" to B R Ambedkar and was done when opposition leaders were in jail.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIBJPFOREIGN POLICY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.