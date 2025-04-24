ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Cuts Short US Visit, To Attend CWC Meeting On Pahalgam Terror Attack Today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

Rahul Cuts Short US Visit, To Attend CWC Meeting On Pahalgam Terror Attack Today
File image of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 7:06 AM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heading home on Wednesday night, cutting short his visit to the United States, to attend a meeting of the party's highest decision-making body CWC and discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

In a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 am."

Gandhi arrived in Boston in the US on Saturday and interacted with business and community members.

