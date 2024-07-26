ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Appears in Court Over Defamation Allegations; Next Hearing Scheduled For Aug 12

A court in Sultanpur on Friday listed the defamation case against the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the next hearing on August 12. Gandhi appeared before the court this morning in connection with the case over alleged objectionable remarks on Union Minister Amit Shah.

Sultanpur (UP): The Sultanour MP-MLA court has set August 12 as the next date for the hearing in the defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi appeared before the court on Friday in connection with allegations stemming from remarks he purportedly made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The case, initiated by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, revolves around comments Gandhi allegedly made during an election rally in Bengaluru on May 8, 2018. The remarks were reportedly directed against Shah, then BJP president. Mishra filed the complaint on August 4, 2018, leading to the case being registered in the District and Sessions Court of Sultanpur.

During Friday's court appearance, Gandhi denied the allegations, asserting that the case was a politically motivated attempt to tarnish his reputation. His defence argued that the charges were intended to harass him and undermine his political standing. Gamdhi recorded his statement in the court and responded to questions posed by the judiciary.

According to advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, the next session will involve presenting evidence. he noted that Ganhi'd presence in court is not required on August 12, as the session will focus on recording the petitioner's statement. Ajay Rai, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, expressed confidence in Gandhi's legal position, asserting that multiple cases filed against Gandhi nationwide are an attempt to intimidate him. He highlighted that despite facing numerous legal challenges, the Congress party remains resolute in defending its leader.

Ajay Rai, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, expressed confidence in Gandhi's legal position, asserting that multiple cases filed against Gandhi nationwide are attempts to intimidate him. He highlighted that despite facing numerous legal challenges, the Congress party remains resolute in defending its leader. The court had previously granted bail to Gandhi on February 20, 2024, following his initial appearance.

