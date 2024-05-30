'Rahul-Akhilesh-Tejaswi Bonhomie Push INDIA Bloc Prospects in UP, Bihar'

New Delhi: For the first time, threats to the Constitution became a talking point in the national political discourse besides the party’s focus on unemployment and price rise during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign, senior Congress functionaries said on the last day of canvassing.

“For the first time, threats to the Constitution became a central point of the national political discourse during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. It started with the misuse of Constitutional bodies by the Central government, the toppling of various opposition state governments in violation of Constitutional provisions and later the remarks of BJP leaders, who said that 400 seats were needed to change the Constitution. Normally, the Constitution does not become a buzz word among the public in general, but it did this time. The INDIA bloc campaign flagged the issue prominently. As a result, the common people felt threatened and were angry over BJP’s arrogance,” Girish Chodankar, Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee, told ETV Bharat.

“The other key focus of the opposition grouping was on the promise to provide relief to youth affected by high unemployment and women affected by high price rise of essential items. These ideas originated from Rahul Gandhi’s nationwide yatras and then became a key focus of our manifesto. In fact, soon after we released our manifesto, the PM attacked it by saying the document bore the imprint of the Muslim League. The remarks showed the premier’s nervousness, which only increased with each passing phase of polling. In between, the PM tried to provoke us, but we kept the focus on the issues affecting the people,” he said.

Besides the issues, party insiders said the bonding between former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and between Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in Bihar played a key role in pushing the INDIA bloc’s prospects in two big states, which together send 120/543 members to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP has a brute majority in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the saffron party shares power with JD-U in Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary seats.

“Certainly, the bonding between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav and between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav came about as a key highlight of our campaign in the state. Besides their personal appeal, the issues they flagged together mobilised the voters in support of the alliance, which would surprise everyone with its performance,” Avinash Pande, AICC in charge of UP, told ETV Bharat.

“Accordingly, both Rahul-Akhilesh campaigned across several seats, including PM’s constituency Varanasi. The Priyanka-Dimple duo did a roadshow in Varanasi, which attracted a large number of youths, women and farmers,” he said.

The AICC functionary claimed the contest in Varanasi was close.

“Over the past 10 years, an influx of outsiders, who have purchased land and invested in Varanasi has contributed to a perception, which goes against the traditional social fabric of the ancient city. The people want a change as a lot of poll promises have not been fulfilled. Our candidate Ajay Rai is putting up a strong fight,” said Pande.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress chief, agreed with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav’s claim that the INDIA bloc will win over 30/40 seats in the state. Over the past days, the Congress managers released video clips of both Rahul-Akhilesh and Rahul-Tejaswi to project the bonding between the lead opposition campaigners.

