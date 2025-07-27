ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Rah-Veer Scheme Eligibility And More Details

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday urged every citizen to step into the role of a 'Rah‑Veer' by providing immediate aid to accident victims during the critical 'golden hour.' Under its newly launched Rah‑Veer Scheme, those who act promptly in saving road accident victims will be awarded a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

The Ministry announced the scheme on April 21, 2025.

"MoRTH urges every citizen to be a Rah-Veer—your timely help can save lives during the golden hour. Get honoured with Rs 25,000 in cash reward and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Government of India," the official handle of MoRTH posted on X.

The Ministry notified the rules for Rah-Veer scheme as per provisions under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019.

The rules provide legal protection to the people who give reasonable assistance to those who are, or who they believe to be, injured, ill, in peril, or otherwise incapacitated in road accidents.

According to the Ministry, the scheme is to motivate the general public, "through cash awards and certificates", to help the road accident victims in emergency and to boost their moral, and also to inspire and motivate others to save the lives of the road accident victims.

Know More Details

The scheme would remain operational till March 31, 2026.

Eligibility: Any individual who has saved the life of a victim of a serious accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to the Hospital within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment."

Definition of Golden Hour: As per Motor Vehicle Act section 2(12A), "golden hour" means the time period lasting one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care.