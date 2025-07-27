Explained: Rah-Veer Scheme Eligibility And More Details

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday urged every citizen to step into the role of a 'Rah‑Veer' by providing immediate aid to accident victims during the critical 'golden hour.' Under its newly launched Rah‑Veer Scheme, those who act promptly in saving road accident victims will be awarded a cash reward of Rs 25,000.
The Ministry announced the scheme on April 21, 2025.
MoRTH urges every citizen to be a Rah-Veer—your timely help can save lives during the golden hour.— MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) July 27, 2025
Get honoured with ₹25,000 in cash reward and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Government of India.#RahVeer #RoadSafetySuperhero #GoodSamaritan #HeroesOnRoad pic.twitter.com/RYNwoO9Gqn
"MoRTH urges every citizen to be a Rah-Veer—your timely help can save lives during the golden hour. Get honoured with Rs 25,000 in cash reward and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Government of India," the official handle of MoRTH posted on X.
The Ministry notified the rules for Rah-Veer scheme as per provisions under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019.
The rules provide legal protection to the people who give reasonable assistance to those who are, or who they believe to be, injured, ill, in peril, or otherwise incapacitated in road accidents.
According to the Ministry, the scheme is to motivate the general public, "through cash awards and certificates", to help the road accident victims in emergency and to boost their moral, and also to inspire and motivate others to save the lives of the road accident victims.
Know More Details
The scheme would remain operational till March 31, 2026.
Eligibility: Any individual who has saved the life of a victim of a serious accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to the Hospital within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment."
Definition of Golden Hour: As per Motor Vehicle Act section 2(12A), "golden hour" means the time period lasting one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care.
Definition of Serious Accident: Any Road accident involving a motor vehicle leading to any of the following conditions during treatment to the victim and certificate of fatality/seriousness by the Hospital:
- Major surgery involved
- Minimum three days of hospitalisation
- Brain injuries
- Spinal cord injuries
- Death of the victim during treatment
Financial Assistance (in the form of Award): The amount of award for each Rah-Veer (Good Samaritan) would be Rs 25,000 per incident, subject to the following provisions.
- If one Rah-Veer (Good Samaritan) saves the life of one or more victims of a single serious accident involving a motor vehicle, the amount of the award will be Rs 25,000 only.
- If more than one Rah-Veer save the life of one victim of a serious accident involving a motor vehicle, the amount of the award, which is Rs 25,000, will be divided equally among them.
- If more than one Rah-Veer saved the lives of more than one victim of a serious accident involving a motor vehicle, the amount of the award will be Rs. 25,000 per victim saved, subject to a maximum Rs 25,000 per Good Samaritan.
- Every cash award would be accompanied by a "Certification of Appreciation".
- Besides the award in each case, there would be 10 National Level Awards for the most worthy Rah-Veer (who will be selected from all those who have been awarded during the whole year), and they would be given an Award of Rs 1,00,000 each.
Procedure to be followed for Selection:
- In case the incident has been informed to the police at the first hand by the Rah-Veer, after verifying details from the doctor, the police should provide an acknowledgment to such Rah-Veer, on official letter pad, mentioning the name of the Rah Veer, his mobile number and address, place, date and time of incident and how the Rah-Veer has helped in saving the life of the victim etc.
- The copy of the acknowledgement would be sent to the Appraisal Committee formed at the District Level under the Chairmanship of the District Magistrate by the concerned police station, with a copy marked to the Rah-Veer. A standard and uniform format for the acknowledgement to be provided to the Rah-Veer by the local police should be used throughout India.
- In case the Rah-Veer takes the victim to the hospital directly, the concerned hospital shall provide all the details to the concerned police station. The police should provide an acknowledgement to such Rah-Veer, on official letter pad, mentioning the name of the Rah-Veer, his mobile number and address, place, date and time of incident, how the Rah-Veer has helped in saving the life of the victim, etc.
- The copy of the Acknowledgement would be sent to the Appraisal Committee formed at the District Level under the Chairmanship of the District Magistrate with a copy marked to the Rah-Veers.
- The Appraisal Committee at the District Level would comprise the District Magistrate, SSP, CMOH, and the RTO (Transport Department) of the concerned District.
- A State Level Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (Home) and having Commissioner (Health) & ADGP (Traffic & RS) as members, and Commissioner (Transport) as member Secretary should do Quarterly Meetings to monitor the proper implementation of the scheme.
- On receipt of communication from the Police Station/Hospital, the District Level Appraisal Committee should review and approve the proposals on a monthly basis. This list would be sent to the Transport Commissioner of the concerned State/UT Transport Department for further necessary action.
- The payment for the selected Rah-Veer would be made online through PFMS in their Bank Account directly by the O/o Transport Commissioner, Transport Department of the State/UT. Reimbursement for the same would be provided by MoRTH to the State/UT Transport Department on a monthly basis.
- By September 30 or the date decided by MoRTH every year, the State Level Monitoring Committee of each State/UT would nominate the three most worthy proposals forthe national level awards on a yearly basis to this Ministry for further consideration.
- An Appraisal Committee of MoRTH headed by AS/JS (Road Safety) and also comprising of Director/Deputy Secretary (Road Safety), Director /Deputy Secretary (Transport) and Dy. Financial Advisor/MoRTH shall review the proposals received from each States/UTs and select the best ten Rah-Veers of the year.
- They would be awarded with Rs. 1,00,000 each along with a Certificate and a trophy during NRSM in Delhi.
- Any provision of these guidelines would not come as a barrier for the Notification issued by this Ministry on September 29, 2020, for the Rah-Veer.
- The information provided by the Rah-Veer voluntarily would be used exclusively for the processing of the proposal for award under the scheme and not for any other purpose. Also, Rah-Veer, who are not willing to disclose their details, would not be awarded under the scheme.
- An individual Rah-Veer could be awarded a maximum of five times in a year.
- State Government will publicise the scheme through various means like print and social media, etc.
- As a financial implication has been worked out based on various assumptions.
- Eligibility Criteria, Definition of Serious accident and financial implications may be reviewed by the Ministry after two years.
Release of financial assistance by MoRTH:
MoRTH would provide Rs 25.00 Lakhs as the initial grant to the Office of Transport Commissioner. The initial grant already released to a State/UT under the scheme would be adjusted while calculating the initial grant to that State/UT. Department of Transport of the State/UT for making payment to the Rah-Veers.
A separate bank account should be maintained for this scheme by the Office of Transport Commissioner.
The Deputy Commissioner / Collector / District Magistrate who is also the Chairperson of the District Road Safety Committee, should, on the recommendations of the Appraisal Committee, upload the details of the beneficiary of the Rah-Veer award scheme along with the Aadhar Number or bank Account Number on the e-DAR platform and the Award should be disbursed by the O/o Transport Commissioner, Department of Transport of the State/UT through PFMS directly to the beneficiary awardee online in their Bank Account within 7 days of the uploading of beneficiary details.
The amount would be reimbursed by the MoRTH on demand from the O/o Transport Commissioner, Department of Transport of the State/UT, with UC of the earlier release and details of Rah-Veer awarded against that release to the Ministry.
The details of the Rah-Veers who have been awarded should be entered in the e-DAR portal developed by MoRTH by the concerned Officials of the State/UT Transport Department, and they would also ensure that the details have been uploaded on the portal before submitting of demand for the next instalment to this Ministry for the necessary reimbursement.
As provisioned under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the Rules for Rah-Veer notified vide Notification No. GSR 594E dated September 29, 2020, no Rah-Veer would be subjected to any legal proceedings without their consent. In case of any breach of protection provided to Rah-Veer under the aforementioned rules, Rah-Veer would approach the Grievance Redressal Committee to be established by the States / UTs under the chairmanship of the concerned Deputy Commissioner / Collector / District Magistrate.
The revised Scheme is effective from April 21, 2025.
Read More