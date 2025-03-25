ETV Bharat / bharat

51 Ragging Related Deaths Reported In India During 2022-24; Medical Colleges Top Hotspots

New Delhi: The MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur (Odisha), Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in Bihar are the top three medical colleges identified as ragging hotspots for 2022-24.

This was disclosed in a “State of Ragging in India 2022-24” report, published by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) on Tuesday. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of ragging incidents reported across Indian educational institutions during the period 2022-2024.

With 25 complaints of ragging, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur top the list of hospitals, followed by Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (15), Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in (14), State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College & Hospital at Lucknow (12) and Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi 11.

Based on 3,156 complaints registered at the National Anti-Ragging Helpline from 1,946 colleges, the report identifies key trends, high-risk institutions, and the severity of ragging-related cases.

Medical Colleges as Hotspots

Medical colleges account for 38.6 percent of total complaints, 35.4 percent of serious complaints, and 45.1 percent of ragging-related deaths, despite making up only 1.1 percent of total students in India.

Ragging-Related Deaths

A total of 51 deaths occurred between 2022 and 2024, with 20 deaths in 2024 alone, surpassing student suicides in Kota for that year. The lack of media attention and public discourse on ragging deaths underscores the urgent need for action.