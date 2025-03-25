51 Ragging Related Deaths Reported In India During 2022-24; Medical Colleges Top Hotspots

New Delhi: The MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur (Odisha), Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in Bihar are the top three medical colleges identified as ragging hotspots for 2022-24.
This was disclosed in a “State of Ragging in India 2022-24” report, published by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) on Tuesday. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of ragging incidents reported across Indian educational institutions during the period 2022-2024.
With 25 complaints of ragging, MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur top the list of hospitals, followed by Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College at Raipur (15), Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences at Pavapuri in (14), State Takmeel-Ut-Tib College & Hospital at Lucknow (12) and Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi 11.
Based on 3,156 complaints registered at the National Anti-Ragging Helpline from 1,946 colleges, the report identifies key trends, high-risk institutions, and the severity of ragging-related cases.
Medical Colleges as Hotspots
Medical colleges account for 38.6 percent of total complaints, 35.4 percent of serious complaints, and 45.1 percent of ragging-related deaths, despite making up only 1.1 percent of total students in India.
Ragging-Related Deaths
A total of 51 deaths occurred between 2022 and 2024, with 20 deaths in 2024 alone, surpassing student suicides in Kota for that year. The lack of media attention and public discourse on ragging deaths underscores the urgent need for action.
Top Colleges with the Most Complaints in 2024
The report highlighted five top colleges with the most complaints. University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (15), MKCG Medical College, Odisha (9), Banaras Hindu University Campus, Uttar Pradesh (8), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (8) and MGM Medical College & Hospital, Jharkhand (7).
Top Universities with the Most Complaints in 2024
Among universities, the highest number of complaints was recorded at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh (34), followed by Bihar Engineering University, Bihar (30), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (27), Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (26), and University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (23).
Key Recommendations
The report gives several key recommendations to effectively curb the menace of ragging in India. The foremost being that The National Anti-Ragging Helpline should accept anonymous complaints to protect victims' identities. Also, the colleges must establish Anti-Ragging Squads with dedicated security guards, whose contact details should be shared with freshers.
CCTV surveillance in hostels should be monitored by security personnel, anti-ragging committees, and parents. Moreover, the freshers should be accommodated in separate hostels as per UGC and NMC regulations, and the institutions must file Police Complaints within 24 hours for serious ragging cases.
“The Health Ministry should also organize Annual Anti-Ragging Conventions, inviting Anti-Ragging Committee heads from all the 700+ medical colleges. Freshers and their parents should have access to seniors’ parents’ contact details, given that the report suggests this as a panacea for the problem,” the report suggested.