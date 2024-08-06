ETV Bharat / bharat

Rafale Jets and Strategic Coordination: How India Ensured Sheikh Hasina's Safe Arrival

New Delhi: In a meticulously coordinated operation, Indian security agencies successfully ensured the safety of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she fled to India amidst a political crisis in Bangladesh on Monday.

The intense security measures, which included monitoring by the Indian Air Force (IAF) radars and the deployment of fighter jets, were executed flawlessly to safeguard Hasina's arrival.

On the afternoon of the crisis, around 3 PM, Indian Air Force radars detected a low-flying aircraft approaching from Bangladesh. The aircraft carrying Sheikh Hasina was promptly identified and tracked by Indian authorities. Given the critical nature of the situation, air defence personnel allowed the aircraft to enter Indian airspace without delay.

To ensure Hasina's security during her transit, two Rafale jets from the 101 Squadron stationed at Hashimara Air Base in West Bengal were deployed. These Rafales, airborne over Bihar and Jharkhand, provided escort for the aircraft, closely monitoring its journey. Ground-based agencies maintained constant communication with the aircraft and coordinated with top security officials.