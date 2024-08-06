Rafale Jets and Strategic Coordination: How India Ensured Sheikh Hasina's Safe Arrival

New Delhi: In a meticulously coordinated operation, Indian security agencies successfully ensured the safety of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she fled to India amidst a political crisis in Bangladesh on Monday.
The intense security measures, which included monitoring by the Indian Air Force (IAF) radars and the deployment of fighter jets, were executed flawlessly to safeguard Hasina's arrival.
On the afternoon of the crisis, around 3 PM, Indian Air Force radars detected a low-flying aircraft approaching from Bangladesh. The aircraft carrying Sheikh Hasina was promptly identified and tracked by Indian authorities. Given the critical nature of the situation, air defence personnel allowed the aircraft to enter Indian airspace without delay.
To ensure Hasina's security during her transit, two Rafale jets from the 101 Squadron stationed at Hashimara Air Base in West Bengal were deployed. These Rafales, airborne over Bihar and Jharkhand, provided escort for the aircraft, closely monitoring its journey. Ground-based agencies maintained constant communication with the aircraft and coordinated with top security officials.
The situation was overseen by the highest levels of Indian military leadership. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Indian Air Force and Army respectively, were personally involved in the operation. A high-level security meeting was convened, involving intelligence agency heads, General Dwivedi, and Integrated Defence Staff Chief Lt General Johnson Philip Mathew, to address the unfolding scenario.
Upon the aircraft's safe landing at Hindan Air Base around 5.45 PM, Sheikh Hasin was received by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. the NSA held an hour-long discussion with Hasina regarding the situation in Bangladesh and her next steps.
Following the meeting, Doval briefed the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring The Prime Minister was kept informed of all developments throughout the day.
This well-orchestrated operation underscores India's commitment to ensuring the safety of international dignitaries during crises.