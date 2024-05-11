Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh Files Nomination from Jail for Khadoor Sahib LS Seat in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) : In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Punjab government has rejected the request from jailed pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh for a seven-day release to contest the poll. However, he filed his nomination from jail for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. Amritpal Singh filed his nomination papers as an independent from Assam's Dibrugarh Jail.

Family members of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh filed nomination on his behalf. In it, candidate Amritpal's assets were declared. According to his election affidavit, Amritpal Singh has a bank balance of Rs 1,000 in Raia, Baba Bakala, SBI branch in Amritsar. He does not own any movable or immovable property, according to his affidavit.

Contest between these candidates: Now the contest in Khadur Sahib seat is between Kulbir Singh Zira of Congress, Laljit Singh Bhullar of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Manjit Singh Manna of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), independent candidate Amritpal Singh and candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha of Shiromani Akali Dal.

All the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1. Amritpal Singh was arrested and detained under the NSA Act, 1980 in April 2023 and a second detention order was later passed against him by the District Magistrate, Amritsar, in March.