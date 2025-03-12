ETV Bharat / bharat

Radiation Technologies Used In Agricultural Research To Develop Improved Crop Varieties: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Radiation technologies are used in agricultural research to develop improved crop varieties, manage insects and pests, and study fertilizer use efficiency & plant micronutrient uptake and preserve agricultural produce, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Dr. Singh said the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has contributed significantly to the field of agriculture through its research and development in the deployment of radiation technology. The benefits of agriculture are the following:

First, High-Yielding Crop Varieties: Using radiation induced mutagenesis along with cross breeding, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) a constituent Unit of DAE, has developed 70 crop varieties of pulses (tur dal, urdbean, mungbean, pigeonpea, cowpea), oilseeds (mustard, groundnut, sunflower, soybean, sesame), and cereals (wheat, rice, barley, jowar, bajra, maize) which have been gazette notified and released for commercial cultivation in the country, the minister pointed out. These crop varieties have desirable traits such as high yield, disease resistance, early maturity, climate resilience, biotic and abiotic stress tolerance and thus benefited farmers in drought-prone and low-fertility regions.

Second, Radiation-Based Food Preservation (Food Irradiation): Radiation technology developed by BARC is used to extend the shelf life of perishable food products, mitigate post-harvesting and storage losses of agriculture produce and enhance food security. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been developed involving gamma irradiation and subsequent storage in controlled environments for shelf-life extension of onion and potatoes up to 7.5 months and 8 months, respectively, while retaining the quality attributes. Large-scale trials have been carried out for the same, he added.

According to the minister, SOPs involving radiation technology have been successfully demonstrated to extend the shelf life of mangoes to facilitate export through sea routes. SOPs for shelf-life extension of cereals, wheat, spices, mushroom, fruits and vegetables such as green tomato and broccoli have also been developed. Food preservation technologies for jamun products, sprouts & sweet corn kernels and ready-to-eat (RTE) intermediate moisture (IM) fruits cubes were developed, and technologies were transferred to different firms for commercial deployment. To date, 28 irradiation plants based on BARC-developed technology have been set up in the country.