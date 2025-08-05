RAC Jawan Shoots Labour Inspector Dead In Jaipur; Personal Animosity Suspected

Jaipur: In an early morning shocker, a jawan of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) shot a labour inspector dead at Vatika under the Bagru police station area of Jaipur on Tuesday. Police suspect personal animosity may have led to the incident.
The deceased inspector, Shankar Lal, died on the spot after being shot multiple times. As per initial reports, the accused jawan, Ajay Kataria, is a relative of the deceased, and the two were known to have personal disputes.
Kataria arrived at Lal's residence in Bagru at 6:30 am, when the latter was out for his morning walk.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources' accounts, as soon as Lal entered the area of his residence, Kataria pulled out a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and opened fire. He reportedly fired around seven rounds, fatally wounding the Lal.
Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, Lal had already died.
Following the shooting, Kataria fled the scene and later surrendered at the Phulera police station, about 40 kilometres from the crime scene.
The jawan was taken into custody, and the weapon used in the crime has been seized. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the motive and circumstances leading to the murder.
Senior police officials reached the spot shortly after the incident and are interrogating family members and neighbours. The FSL team has also collected evidence from the scene. The body of the deceased has been kept in a mortuary, and further proceedings are in process.
According to the preliminary investigation, personal animosity and longstanding family tensions may have been the motive behind the murder. Police are also looking into whether Kataria used his service rifle in the crime.
Sources said Kataria was engaged to a relative of Lal, but the engagement was called off.
Also Read: