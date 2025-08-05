ETV Bharat / bharat

RAC Jawan Shoots Labour Inspector Dead In Jaipur; Personal Animosity Suspected

Jaipur: In an early morning shocker, a jawan of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) shot a labour inspector dead at Vatika under the Bagru police station area of Jaipur on Tuesday. Police suspect personal animosity may have led to the incident.

The deceased inspector, Shankar Lal, died on the spot after being shot multiple times. As per initial reports, the accused jawan, Ajay Kataria, is a relative of the deceased, and the two were known to have personal disputes.

Kataria arrived at Lal's residence in Bagru at 6:30 am, when the latter was out for his morning walk.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources' accounts, as soon as Lal entered the area of his residence, Kataria pulled out a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and opened fire. He reportedly fired around seven rounds, fatally wounding the Lal.

Family members and neighbours rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, Lal had already died.