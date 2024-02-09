Land-for-Job Scam Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Kin Gets Interim Bail

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav have been granted interim bail on Friday by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Land-For-Jobs Scam case till the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for consideration on bail on February 28.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said in a release that Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav and Hridyanand Chaudhary had already received notifications from a PMLA Court requiring them to appear on February 9 for further trial in the case.

Amit Katyal appeared via video conference while Rabri, Misa and Hema were present in the court.

RJD leader Advocate Sanjay Singh Yadav said, "The court has granted me bail today. The ED tried to approach but the court did not listen to them. The next hearing will be on 27th February. All accused have been granted bail. This is a case of political torturing".

The prime agency began its probe based on a formal complaint (FIR) filed by the CBI on a land-for-job fraud. The complaint claimed that Lalu Yadav, the then Railway Minister, had engaged in corruption to obtain Group D substitutes for Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009. According to the FIR, the candidates were instructed to surrender land as payment for employment with Indian Railways.

A charge sheet has also been filed by the CBI. The ED claimed that the family of applicants who were chosen as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways gave Lalu's kin—Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav, the land parcel(s) for minor amounts. These individuals are charged in the prosecution complaint. (With ANI inputs)