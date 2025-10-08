ETV Bharat / bharat

Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Pather Puri’ House In Odisha To Get New Life As Museum

Bhubaneswar: Rabindranath Tagore’s House in Odisha’s Puri district is set to be converted into a museum, a minister said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of the Minister of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Suryavanshi Suraj. “It has been decided to restore Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's residence ‘Pather Puri’ in Puri and convert it into a museum in his memory,” the minister said.

The house located near the sea beach was earlier used as a boys' hostel for students of Samanta Chandra Sekhar (SCS) College before being abandoned.

According to historian and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha chapter, coordinator, Anil Dhir, the land at Chakratirtha Road was allotted to Tagore in 1939 by the then prime minister of Odisha of British India. The Tagore family had built a palatial building on the land and subsequently donated it to the state government to use the building for the promotion of education, Dhir said.