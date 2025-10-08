Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Pather Puri’ House In Odisha To Get New Life As Museum
The Odisha government has decided to convert Rabindranath Tagore’s seaside residence, ‘Pather Puri’ in Puri, into a museum showcasing his life, works, and legacy.
Bhubaneswar: Rabindranath Tagore’s House in Odisha’s Puri district is set to be converted into a museum, a minister said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of the Minister of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Suryavanshi Suraj. “It has been decided to restore Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's residence ‘Pather Puri’ in Puri and convert it into a museum in his memory,” the minister said.
The house located near the sea beach was earlier used as a boys' hostel for students of Samanta Chandra Sekhar (SCS) College before being abandoned.
According to historian and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha chapter, coordinator, Anil Dhir, the land at Chakratirtha Road was allotted to Tagore in 1939 by the then prime minister of Odisha of British India. The Tagore family had built a palatial building on the land and subsequently donated it to the state government to use the building for the promotion of education, Dhir said.
“When there was a move by Puri Municipality to demolish the building as it was completely dilapidated, INTACH took up the matter by drawing the attention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and then Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The building was saved, but its boundary wall was demolished to widen the road to the sea beach,” Dhir told PTI.
He said that it is believed that Tagore stayed at this heritage building for some time and composed his famous poems like ‘Pravasi’, ‘Janmadin’, and ‘Epare Opare’. A portion of his celebrated work, Gitanjali, was also written in this house, he said.
According to Dhir, the restoration decision was taken following repeated requests from locals, intellectuals, writers and many eminent persons, as the building is now in a dilapidated state. “The building was not repaired after it suffered huge damage in Cyclone Fani that hit Puri in 2019,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state government has consulted INTACH for the conservation of the building. The high-level meeting also resolved to set up a “Theme Pavilion” on eminent writers of Odia literature and their works in the upcoming Cuttack Bali Yatra starting from November 5. (With inputs from PTI).
