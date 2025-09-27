ETV Bharat / bharat

R Venkataramani Re-Appointed As Attorney General

New Delhi: Senior advocate R Venkataramani was on Friday re-appointed as the attorney general of India for two years, the law ministry said.

Venkataramani has been re-appointed as the top law officer of the country, effective October 1. His present three-year term ends on September 30.

"The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General for India for a further period of two years with effect from 01.10.2025," the notification read.

Venkataramani (75) succeeded veteran jurist K K Venugopal as the attorney general (AG) on September 30, 2022. He entered the office the next day. The attorney general is a constitutional position and is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Union government.