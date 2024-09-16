ETV Bharat / bharat

R G Kar Medical College's Ex-Principal Gave 'Deceptive' Answers During Polygraph, Claims CBI

New Delhi: R G Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh was found to be "deceptive" while answering important questions on the rape and murder of a trainee woman postgraduate doctor during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis, officials said.

The CBI, probing the case, arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The federal probe agency later added charges of evidence tampering against him. During the investigation, Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analysis and polygraph test.

According to a report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, his version has been found to be "deceptive on certain important issues" relating to this case, officials in the know of the developments said. Information revealed during the polygraph test may not be used as evidence during the trial but the agency may gather corroborative evidence which could be used in court, they said.

A polygraph test can help in assessing inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses, heart rate, breathing pattern, sweating and blood pressure, investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

The CBI has alleged that Ghosh got information about the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at 9.58 am on August 9 but he did not make the police complaint immediately. He allegedly made a "vague complaint" at a later stage through the medical superintendent-vice principal even though the victim was declared dead at 12.44 pm, they said.

"He did not try to get an FIR lodged immediately. Rather a new theory of suicide was introduced which is not possible as per external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part," the CBI has alleged.

The probe agency has alleged that Ghosh got in touch with Tala Police Station's Officer In Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal at 10.03 am and with an advocate at 1.40 PM while a case of unnatural death was registered at 11.30 pm.