Quoting Kashmiri Poet Mehjoor's 'Walo Ha Baghawano...', Justice Surya Kant Launches Legal Aid Scheme For Soldiers' Families In Srinagar

Srinagar: In a landmark move that blends poetic symbolism with legal reform, Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the next Chief Justice of India, on Saturday launched the 'Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025' in Srinagar. The scheme will provide proactive legal assistance to the families of soldiers serving in remote and conflict-prone regions.

For the first time in India's history, a nationwide program will ensure that legal burdens at home do not distract armed forces personnel from their duty. Legal aid clinics will be set up at every district sainik board and state sainik board, staffed by trained paralegal volunteers and lawyers. Priority will be given to retired soldiers, Veer Naris (war widows), and ex-servicemen who have pursued legal education.

"You (soldiers) serve the nation at the borders. We will stand guard at your homes," Justice Kant said while addressing the gathering in Srinagar, which he described as a fitting location for launching the scheme.

Justice Kant opened his address with an emotional explanation of why the Valley was chosen to unveil this initiative. Citing the words of Kashmir's iconic poet and Sufi saint Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Mehjoor, he recited: "Walo ha baghawano, naw baharuk shaan paida kar; Pholan gul ghat karan, bulbul tethai samaan paida kar." (Come, O Gardener, create the glory of a new spring. Let flowers bloom in clusters and make the nightingales sing again.)

Justice Kant said these verses capture the spirit of the scheme, which is meant to bring dignity, peace, and legal security to the families of those who protect the nation's borders. “Our jawans are stationed in these mountains, always alert to safeguard the nation. It is only right that our commitment to their families also begins here,” he said while addressing a gathering at Srinagar's SKICC.

The judge recalled cases where families of soldiers faced legal harassment while their loved ones were deployed. These included illegal encroachments on property, tenant disputes, forged ownership claims, and obstacles in accessing pension or education benefits.

"Even a stranger with no connection to the soldier can file a false case, and unfortunately, that happens. It should not be the soldier's responsibility to take leave from duty to appear in court back home," Kant said. "From today, that responsibility belongs to us."

Justice Kant confirmed that NALSA has completed all administrative coordination with the Ministry of Defence. Legal aid clinics will be functional at all sainik boards, and paralegal volunteers will be embedded even in remote villages. Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris will be the preferred choice for these posts, he added.

“We have invited retired army personnel and Veer Naris to become paralegal volunteers. Their lived experience makes them uniquely suited to understand and assist soldier families,” he said. Those who have pursued law after retirement will be empanelled as legal aid counsels under the scheme.

The scheme also addresses long-standing demands from the legal aid community in Ladakh and the Northeast. Kant announced that the honorarium for paralegal volunteers and legal aid counsels has been revised upward, in some cases doubled. State legal services authorities will also be allowed to increase payments further based on available funds.