Quick Adaptability To New Exam Patterns, Unmatched Question Bank Make Kota The Aspirants' Destination

Kota: Churning out medical and engineering toppers unfailingly every year, Kota has earned the moniker of Coching Hub. But there is a flip side to it, as aspirants, lured by the high success rates of the coaching institutes based out of the city, go through several ordeals by appearing in entrance tests meant to admit them in their desired centres.

Kota coaching institutes are ahead of their peers by quickly adapting to the changes in paper patterns and making new exam strategies. Not only that, the mechanism followed here for the faculties and academics is emulated by other institutes across India.

This motley of special features makes Kota the prime destination for board toppers, and nearly 30 per cent of the toppers in AIIMS and IITS are from the city, which has produced national toppers 17 times in a row.

Ramtaran Dwivedi, JEE division head and director of a private coaching institute, said, "After taking admission in Kota, students are given academic experience with a well-planted discipline. The concept of the studies here is very clear, like which chapter is to be taught when, which mock test is to be conducted when and the timing of publishing the results. when will its result come. All these are fixed and are picked up by the aspirants. If there is any change in the exams or their pattern, then the faculties incorporate them immediately."

A classroom of a coaching institute in Kota. (ETV Bharat)

Kundan Kumar, the head of a private coaching institute, said Kota's question bank has been a strong base for the success of the aspirants. "There is no question left in the syllabus of Class 11 and 12's physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology which is not in our question bank. When the paper pattern changes or a new syllabus is added, the experts here immediately prepare new questions based on it. In all-India entrance exams, questions are asked from our question bank, as it has been prepared on the lines of the NCERT syllabus. It is through these crores of questions that children get help in the selection process. Apart from this, the question bank is also being continuously upgraded with the addition of new questions," he added.

Kumar said in Kota, faculties are kept based on chapters between subjects instead of subjects. A faculty has to teach four to five chapters. They become fully accustomed to it, which happens at the micro level. The faculty teaching at coaching centres in Kota includes MBBS and IIT-NIT passouts. With the experience of clearing the entrance exam, they have a much better understanding of its nuances, he added.

He said a group of 80 to 100 students is formed, who are mentored by a faculty. If these children have any problems, they immediately seek help from the mentor who provides all solutions. Sometimes, if a student is unable to grasp something from a particular faculty, he can read the chapter from another faculty, he added.

"Here, experienced faculty also trains newly-recruited faculty. This goes on continuously. There is competition among the teaching faculty, too. Children get the direct benefit of it. Kota was the first city where only engineering and medical entrance teachers were prepared," Kumar said.

The strongest thing about Kota is its weekly/fortnightly mock tests, which give aspirants a sense of their abilities test. From the beginning till the end of the course, the toughness keeps increasing, and it reaches the equivalent of JEE and NEET in the last phase, Kumar explained.

"The result of the test is analysed with artificial intelligence (AI) and other methods and is shared with the parents. The core group of faculty members sits and judges the students along with the teaching faculty. In the process, the faculty is also analysed, and if students face difficulty in a chapter, a one-to-one solution is provided to them," Kumar added.

"The faculty staff here are well-paid. For many years, we have followed a culture that the faculty of a coaching institute does not practice anywhere else, which is not seen in other cities. Since the faculty is dedicated, they focus only on the students under their tutelage," Diwedi said.