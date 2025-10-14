Quality Not Quantity Of Seats Holding Up Congress-RJD Seat-Sharing Deal In Bihar
Congress insiders said the grand old party wanted to win maximum seats it gets in alliance to improve its tally in the House.
New Delhi: The tussle over seat-sharing between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the forthcoming Bihar elections was more about quality than quantity of seats, grand old party insiders said, amid a deadlock in the negotiations.
The seat-sharing talks that have been conducted between the state leaders over the past weeks had reached Delhi on Sunday, and were likely to be resolved between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.
According to Congress insiders, back-channel negotiations between the two parties went all through the day on October 13, and an agreement was likely to be reached formally at the meeting, which Rahul, Tejashwi and Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge were to attend.
In between, Rahul deputed his aide, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal, who had a two-hour-long meeting with Tejashwi to sort out the issues between the Congress and the RJD over seat-sharing for the November 6 and November 11 Assembly elections.
As the discussion did not reach any conclusion, Tejashwi flew back to Bihar's capital, Patna, in the evening, even as state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar Ram and Leader of the Legislative Party Shakeel Ahmed Khan held late-night discussions with Kharge at his residence.
There, it was decided to convene a meeting of the party's central election committee on October 14 to clear the remaining names for the polls and be ready for any eventuality. The committee had earlier met on October 8, when it had cleared around 25 names.
According to party insiders, the last date for nominations for Phase 1 of the elections on November 6, is October 17, and the state unit needs at least two days to do the necessary paperwork, once the committee approves the first list of candidates.
Congress insiders who were involved in the backchannel discussions said the tussle with the RJD was mainly over the actual seats their party was demanding, than the total number of seats. They cited the 2020 polls, when a much weaker Congress had agreed to the RJD’s offer of 70 seats, of which, around 45 were ones the RJD itself had not won for years.
In effect, although the RJD had given the Congress a good number of seats, many of them were difficult to win. This impacted the Congress's "strike rate", and it ended up winning only 19.
The Congress insiders further said that besides the 19 seats it had won, the party had given a close fight to the NDA on 10 seats, and believed it could have won another 10 seats that were not allotted to it by the alliance.
“The point is to contest winnable seats, not difficult ones. In 2020, we were given a lot of difficult seats by the alliance. But the situation is different now. We are focusing on winnable seats where our workers have prepared the ground. The quality of seats and not the quantity, matters,” Congress Bihar Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said though there was tension within the alliance, given the tough posturing by both parties, backchannel negotiations were on to ease the situation. “The INDIA bloc should fight as one because that is what the voters want. I hope the seat-sharing will be finalised soon,” said Jawed.
Congress insiders said the CEC would keep the first list ready, but make it public only after a formal announcement of seat-sharing.
It now appears that the Congress, which had been sticking to the minimum 60-seat demand, could give up a few if it got the quality seats it is asking for. A section of the Congress is concerned about the delay in seat-sharing and threatened that the party is ready to go solo if necessary.
“We would prefer an alliance, but we are ready to go on our own too,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav said.
