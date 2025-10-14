ETV Bharat / bharat

Quality Not Quantity Of Seats Holding Up Congress-RJD Seat-Sharing Deal In Bihar

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Sitamarhi, Bihar, on Thursday, August 28, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The tussle over seat-sharing between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the forthcoming Bihar elections was more about quality than quantity of seats, grand old party insiders said, amid a deadlock in the negotiations.

The seat-sharing talks that have been conducted between the state leaders over the past weeks had reached Delhi on Sunday, and were likely to be resolved between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

According to Congress insiders, back-channel negotiations between the two parties went all through the day on October 13, and an agreement was likely to be reached formally at the meeting, which Rahul, Tejashwi and Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge were to attend.

In between, Rahul deputed his aide, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal, who had a two-hour-long meeting with Tejashwi to sort out the issues between the Congress and the RJD over seat-sharing for the November 6 and November 11 Assembly elections.

As the discussion did not reach any conclusion, Tejashwi flew back to Bihar's capital, Patna, in the evening, even as state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar Ram and Leader of the Legislative Party Shakeel Ahmed Khan held late-night discussions with Kharge at his residence.

There, it was decided to convene a meeting of the party's central election committee on October 14 to clear the remaining names for the polls and be ready for any eventuality. The committee had earlier met on October 8, when it had cleared around 25 names.

According to party insiders, the last date for nominations for Phase 1 of the elections on November 6, is October 17, and the state unit needs at least two days to do the necessary paperwork, once the committee approves the first list of candidates.

Congress insiders who were involved in the backchannel discussions said the tussle with the RJD was mainly over the actual seats their party was demanding, than the total number of seats. They cited the 2020 polls, when a much weaker Congress had agreed to the RJD’s offer of 70 seats, of which, around 45 were ones the RJD itself had not won for years.