Quadcopter Surveillance Keeps An Eye On Enemies Above 4000 M From The Sky

Jammu: Amid a fresh spurt in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is using the first-of-its-kind surveillance quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir to keep a vigil on militant activities from across the border.

This service quadcopter was recently inducted into the Indian army. On Monday, militants launched an attack on a passing military convoy in border area Akhnoor, firing heavily on the vehicles. However, the army personnel swiftly countered the assault, successfully thwarting the attack without any injuries and killing three militants.

The military officers and jawans present at the LoC said that the militants are trying to infiltrate usually during night hours and are usually using drones to smuggle payloads of weapons, ammunition, and cash from the LoC and International Border (IB) to keep an eye on such activities.

A surveillance quadcopter is keeping an eye on the enemy. The quadcopter is deployed at LoC to monitor enemies above 4000 m from the sky, they said.

ETV Bharat went to ground zero at LoC in Akhnoor to learn more about the newly inducted Servilance Quadcopter. The officers and jawans present at LoC said that the service quadcopter is very useful for keeping an eye on anti-national elements above 4000 m from the sky and this can operate in varied weather conditions to conduct persistent aerial surveillance and transmit high-quality video feeds to the ground control station with a one-hour endurance camera service capacity.

Defense officials said that such service quadcopters are being operated in the extreme weather conditions at high altitudes.

Meanwhile, security has been at an all-time high on the Indian side of the LoC to keep a strict vigil along the border to prevent infiltration into the country in the wake of the rising number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.