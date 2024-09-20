Quad Summit, UNGA And Bilateral Talks On Agenda As PM Modi's US Trip Begins Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States starting September 21. The visit will aim to enhance Indo-Pacific cooperation, seek peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and address the concerns of the Global South. This visit represents a crucial moment in India's expanding global role amidst geopolitical uncertainties.
PM Modi's itinerary includes attending the annual Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, engaging in bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden, and delivering a speech at the 'Summit of the Future' during the UN General Assembly in New York. These events underscore India's growing significance in global diplomacy.
The first significant event of the visit will be the Quad summit on Saturday, which will bring together leaders from the United States, Australia, Japan, and India. This gathering, taking place in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, will focus on promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region vital to global trade and security.
Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. The two sides will sign at least two agreements following the talks. One pact will be related to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the other Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be on the India-US drug framework.
So what is on the agenda of the discussion?
Ukraine Conflict
While the Quad summit primarily centres on Indo-Pacific security, discussions will also touch on broader global issues such as the war in Ukraine. India has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate a peaceful resolution, maintaining an open dialogue with both Russia and Western countries.
"We are in ongoing conversations with important partners and leaders," Misri stated, referring to India's efforts to promote diplomatic engagement in the Ukraine conflict. Regarding the possibility of India proposing a concrete peace plan at the UN, Misri responded, "We will assess the level of consensus reached and whether we can reach a stage where a proposal can be put forward."
Gaza and Middle East crisis
In addition to Ukraine, the ongoing conflict in Gaza is anticipated to be a major topic during Modi's discussions. India's longstanding stance on the Israel-Palestine issue revolves around advocating for a two-state solution. Misri reiterated India's position, stating that the country supports an immediate ceasefire, the establishment of humanitarian corridors, and the release of hostages.
These discussions come at a time of heightened tensions in Gaza, drawing widespread international concern. Modi is expected to reaffirm India's enduring approach to the Middle East conflict, advocating for diplomacy and negotiations to resolve the crisis.
Focus on the global south at UN's Summit of the Future.
Following the Quad summit, Modi will head to New York to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly on September 23. This summit provides an opportunity for world leaders to deliberate on global challenges, with a special focus on the Global South—developing countries that often bear the brunt of global economic and environmental crises. India's leadership on issues such as climate change, education, digital inclusion, and sustainable development is likely to be the centrepiece of Modi's address.
"There are a myriad of issues related to climate, education, youth, gender, energy, and infrastructure that the prime minister will address," Misri added. Modi is expected to underscore India's commitment to sustainable development and its support for countries in the Global South, advocating for a more equitable global order.