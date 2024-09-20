ETV Bharat / bharat

Quad Summit, UNGA And Bilateral Talks On Agenda As PM Modi's US Trip Begins Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States starting September 21. The visit will aim to enhance Indo-Pacific cooperation, seek peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and address the concerns of the Global South. This visit represents a crucial moment in India's expanding global role amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

PM Modi's itinerary includes attending the annual Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, engaging in bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden, and delivering a speech at the 'Summit of the Future' during the UN General Assembly in New York. These events underscore India's growing significance in global diplomacy.

The first significant event of the visit will be the Quad summit on Saturday, which will bring together leaders from the United States, Australia, Japan, and India. This gathering, taking place in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, will focus on promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region vital to global trade and security.

Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. The two sides will sign at least two agreements following the talks. One pact will be related to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the other Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be on the India-US drug framework.

So what is on the agenda of the discussion?

Ukraine Conflict

While the Quad summit primarily centres on Indo-Pacific security, discussions will also touch on broader global issues such as the war in Ukraine. India has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to mediate a peaceful resolution, maintaining an open dialogue with both Russia and Western countries.