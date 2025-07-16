ETV Bharat / bharat

QS 2026: Delhi Leads Global Cities In Student Budget Rankings, But Lags In Infrastructure

New Delhi: In a marking moment in higher education history, Delhi has been identified as the world’s cheapest student city from the latest QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026 released by leading global higher education analysts. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which evaluates large cities with higher education institutions, states that the rankings reflect significant changes in terms of academic mobility and affordability, with cities from India achieving significant progress across key metrics, including cost of living, relevance of the workforce, and quality of higher education.

QS Best Student Cities is an analysis of 150 large cities around the world, with a scope of evaluating a range of metrics annually, among them affordability, student mix, desirability, and activity of employers in relation to the higher education sectors at local universities. The two most notable aspects of this publication were that Seoul moved ahead of London, which had been a top ten city for several years, and Tokyo became the second-ranked student city.

In the rankings, the biggest headline story regarding country rankings was affordability, and the biggest story for individual cities was that Delhi surpassed all thirty-four competitors. Delhi scored an impressive 96.5 on the patient 100 scale of affordability, and was recognised as the cheapest student city in the world, maintaining the focus on India's changing landscape in higher education.

Delhi Leads Affordability, Indian Cities Rise

QS noted that Delhi’s low tuition fees, economical living expenses, and widespread access to public transportation contributed to its affordability edge. This affordability is further supported by the city’s public university network, including the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, offering world-class education at minimal cost.

“Delhi stands out for offering exceptional value for money. It combines academic strength with the lowest average cost for international and domestic students alike,” the QS report stated.

JNU Professor, Yogesh Rai, told ETV Bharat, “Delhi’s emergence as the most affordable student city in the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking is not just a recognition of low living costs - it reflects a deeper ecosystem of accessibility, opportunity, and student-focused growth. Public institutions like JNU, DU, IIT Delhi, AIIMS, and Jamia Millia Islamia provide world-class education at heavily subsidised costs, ensuring even the most economically disadvantaged students can access top-tier learning."

"Beyond academics, Delhi offers a vast range of student-friendly areas - such as Mukherjee Nagar, Satya Niketan, and Katwaria Sarai, etc, where accommodation, food, and resources are tailored for student budgets. An efficient and widespread transport network, led by the Delhi Metro, further eases mobility at minimal cost. Add to this the presence of national-level bodies and scholarship-granting institutions, and students find both academic support and financial assistance within reach.

He added, “What also makes Delhi unique is its cultural inclusivity - students from diverse cultural backgrounds live, study, and thrive here. Coupled with the vast employment ecosystem of the NCR region and student-centric policies like the National Education Policy (NEP), the city is evolving as a complete academic and professional hub. Delhi’s affordability isn’t just about cheaper living - it's about making high-quality education and real career pathways accessible to all.”

India had four cities in the global ranking, all of which improved their positions:

Delhi: Moved up 7 spots to 104th globally

Mumbai: Jumped 15 places to 98th

Bengaluru: Rose 22 places to 108th

Chennai: Climbed 12 spots to 128th

These gains reflect growing international recognition of Indian educational institutions as well as improved urban infrastructure and increasing focus on student welfare and research.

Global Shifts: Asia Dominates Top 2

For the first time in the ranking’s history, both top cities are from Asia. Seoul, home to globally ranked universities such as Seoul National University and Korea University, was praised for its world-class academic environment, vibrant student life, and substantial investment in education and innovation.